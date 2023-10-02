Foo Fighters announce 2024 summer tour, Fenway Park date

Foo Fighters last headlined Fenway in 2018 and performed in Boston earlier this year at Boston Calling .

The band announced a 12-date tour Monday, featuring two nights at Citi Field in New York, two nights at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, and one night at Fenway, scheduled for July 21.

The Foo Fighters’ “Everything or Nothing at All” tour will swing through Boston in July with a show at Fenway Park.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., according to the post. A presale for Citi card members runs from 10 a.m. on Tuesday to 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The tour will kick off in New York on July 17 and wrap up in Seattle on Aug. 18, according to Live Nation.

Foo Fighters will be supported in Boston by Amyl and the Sniffers and The Hives, the release said. Alex G, the Pretenders, L7, and Mammoth WVH will also open during the tour.

The American leg of the tour is the band’s largest since their latest album, “But Here We Are,” came out in June, Live Nation said.

A previously announced leg of the tour is set to kick off in December in Australia and New Zealand. A UK run is set for June.

The band has more number-one hit on the Rock and Alternative Radio charts than any other act, according to Live Nation.









Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.