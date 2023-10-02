Mariah Carey announces Christmas tour with a date at TD Garden

If all you want for Christmas is to hear singer Mariah Carey belt out “All I Want For Chirstmas Is You” live, you’re in luck.

Carey announced the her Merry Christmas One and All Tour on Monday with 13 stops across the US and Canada. The holiday extravaganza includes a Dec. 11 show at TD Garden in Boston, according to a press release from Live Nation.

“This festive event is a celebration of the global superstar’s timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ and fan favorite chart toppers,” the release said.