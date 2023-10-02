Mariah Carey announces Christmas tour with a date at TD Garden

If all you want for Christmas is to hear singer Mariah Carey belt out “All I Want For Chirstmas Is You” live, you’re in luck.
Carey announced the her Merry Christmas One and All Tour on Monday with 13 stops across the US and Canada. The holiday extravaganza includes a Dec. 11 show at TD Garden in Boston, according to a press release from Live Nation.
“This festive event is a celebration of the global superstar’s timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ and fan favorite chart toppers,” the release said.
“All I Want For Christmas Is You,” released in 1994, continues to hit the charts around the holidays year after year, the release said. The song, now a holiday standard, has been covered by numerous artists, including Kelly Clarkson, Dolly Parton (with Jimmy Fallon), CeeLo Green, and Miley Cyrus.
Carey has sold over 200 million albums, making her the best-selling female artist of all time, according to Live Nation.
The tour kicks off in Highland, Calif., on Nov. 15 and continues through Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to the press release.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
Talia Lissauer