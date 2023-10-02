Fidelity subsidiary to pay fine related to options accounts

A Fidelity Investments subsidiary has agreed to pay a $750,000 fine after Secretary of State William Galvin accused the Fidelity unit of improperly rubber-stamping applications for options-trading accounts. Galvin’s securities division filed a complaint in January 2022 alleging that the company failed to properly vet customers who applied for accounts that would allow them to participate in options and margins trading, which can be riskier and more complex than trading in traditional stocks or bonds. Galvin’s complaint focused on a review system at Fidelity that allowed would-be customers to submit multiple applications, each time with information altered somewhat until they could be approved for trading. The complaint pointed to examples of repeated applications that contained red flags that were missed by Fidelity reviewers. A spokesman for Fidelity said the Boston-based company fully cooperated with Galvin’s office and noted that the company has already addressed the issue by enhancing its system for approving customers for options trading. A consent order issued by Galvin’s office on Monday says Fidelity changed its approval process in the spring of 2022. — JON CHESTO

DENTAL

Dental aligner company SmileDirectClub Inc. will spend about two months looking for a rescuer and will liquidate if no buyer emerges, according to court papers. The direct-to-consumer orthodontics company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, just four years after raising $1.35 billion in an initial public offering. It hasn’t turned a profit since then and recently lost a legal battle with a rival teeth-aligning company. The company’s founders are lending it at least $20 million to fund its search for a rescuer, but that buys very little time, court papers show. If no bidder is found by Nov. 23, SmileDirectClub will shut down and liquidate, chief financial officer Troy Crawford said in a sworn bankruptcy court statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOBILES

Car sales continue, despite interest rates and high prices

US car buyers are headed to showrooms out of sheer necessity, defying high interest rates and fat sticker prices to replace cars that on average have been on the road for more than 12 years. High monthly payments and the early effects of a widespread strike at US carmakers didn’t stop vehicle sales from rising in the third quarter. Dealers have larger inventories than they’ve had for several years, which could attract more buyers for the rest of the year as pent-up demand fuels sales. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RECALLS

Skateboards recalled after injuries and deaths

All models of Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards are under recall after at least four deaths and multiple injuries were reported in recent years, federal regulators said last week. The 300,000 now-recalled skateboards, manufactured by the California-based Future Motion, can stop balancing a rider if the boards’ limits are exceeded — which risks serious crashes, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said. Future Motion has received dozens of incident reports involving these skateboards, the CPSC said Friday — including four deaths between 2019 and 2021 and serious injuries like paralysis, traumatic brain injury, fractures, and ligament damage. The deaths resulted from head trauma, the CPSC added. In at least three of the reports, the riders were not wearing helmets. People who own an impacted Onewheel skateboard should stop using it immediately, regulators said. The recall impacts all Onewheelelectric skateboards — including Onewheel, Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X, and Onewheel GT — sold online and through independent retailers from January 2014 through September of this year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

The Fed goes on Instagram and Threads

The Fed announced Monday that it would join Instagram and Threads, bolstering its social media presence to seven platforms. “Hi, I’m Jay Powell, I’m the chair of the Federal Reserve,” the central bank chief says in the Fed’s first Instagram post, a reel where he notes that October is National Economic Education Month. The Fed said in a statement that it launched the new accounts in the hopes of increasing accessibility and the availability of news and educational content. The typically buttoned-up institution has broadened its reach to the masses in recent years — it started giving regular press conferences about a decade ago and launched a series of community listening events in 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Redfin leaving realtor group over harassment allegations

Redfin is cutting ties with the National Association of Realtors, one month after The New York Times published an article detailing a yearslong pattern of allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and retribution that the organization did not address. The online brokerage, based in Seattle, said it was not yet able to fully extricate itself from the national group, known as NAR, because of the group’s influence in the industry. But Redfin announced Monday that, effective immediately, it would require many of its 1,800 brokers and real estate agents to cancel their memberships and cease paying dues, which often amount to hundreds of dollars per year for each member. NAR is a powerful nonprofit with 1.5 million members, making it the largest professional organization in the United States. It has more than $1 billion in assets and, in many home markets in the United States, controls access to the databases of home listings that agents rely on to buy and sell homes, as well as lockboxes and industry-standard contracts. The organization also owns the trademark to the word “Realtor,” making a real estate agent’s ability to call themselves a Realtor and to buy and sell homes contingent upon the payment of membership dues in much of the country. — NEW YORK TIMES

AUTOMOBILES

Probe into Ford engine failures expanded

US auto safety investigators have expanded a probe into Ford Motor Co. engine failures to include nearly 709,000 vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also said in documents posted Monday on its website that it upgraded the investigation to an engineering analysis, a step closer to a recall. The investigation now covers Ford’s F-150 pickup truck, as well as Explorer, Bronco, and Edge SUVs and Lincoln Nautilus and Aviator SUVs. All are from the 2021 and 2022 model years and are equipped with 2.7-liter or 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged engines. The agency says that under normal driving conditions the engines can lose power due to catastrophic engine failure related to allegedly faulty valves. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HEALTH INSURANCE

Cigna to pay millions to settle claims over inaccurate codes

Health insurance provider The Cigna Group will pay more than $172 million over claims it gave the federal government inaccurate Medicare Advantage diagnoses codes in order to inflate reimbursement. The case centered around allegations that Cigna violated the False Claims Act by submitting and not withdrawing “inaccurate and untruthful” codes, according to the US Department of Justice. Cigna said that the settlement with the government resolved a long-running legal case and “avoided the uncertainty and further expense” of a drawn-out legal battle. Medicare Advantage plans are privately run versions of the federal government’s Medicare program mainly for people 65 and older. — ASSOCIATED PRESS