Over the weekend, Greater Boston gained a company on the S&P 500

Executives there learned late last week that the overseers of the S&P 500 would be adding Veralto to the stock index immediately, making it one of 20-plus Massachusetts-headquartered companies in the index.

Shares of Veralto Corp. begin trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol VLTO. It’s a spinoff from Washington-based Danaher, formerly the conglomerate’s Environmental and Applied Solutions division, with nearly $5 billion in revenue last year, and about 16,000 employees around the globe.

Seemingly overnight, Massachusetts has a new publicly traded company so large that it emerges as a member of the S&P 500 on its first day of trading.

Advertisement

Veralto essentially has two business groups, one that focuses on water testing and treatment and another that focuses on product labeling and tracing. Danaher first launched the group in 1999, through its acquisition of water-testing equipment company Hach, and gradually grew the business through a series of acquisitions. In the meantime, Danaher also expanded its life sciences businesses. By splitting off Veralto, the company can make serving life sciences clients its main focus.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

“There is real value in unlocking the potential for both businesses,” Veralto chief executive Jennifer Honeycutt said in an interview Friday.

That’s good news for Massachusetts, where Veralto has located its corporate headquarters at 225 Wyman St. in Waltham. Honeycutt said she and her team considered several locations for the corporate office but primarily focused on the East Coast in part because of the proximity to Europe, where Veralto has a significant presence. Some other locations offered financial incentives, though not Massachusetts. The Boston metro area stood out, Honeycutt said, in large part because of the talented workforce here and a large international airport.

“As I looked up and down the East Coast, Waltham was it,” Honeycutt said. “It’s got a great draw from the folks who want to live in Boston ... and we get access to all the talent that exists in the suburbs.”

Advertisement

An employee at Videojet, one of Veralto’s operating companies, provided maintenance to printing equipment at the state-of-the-art Videojet facility in Wood Dale, Ill. Veralto photo

Honeycutt, a longtime Danaher executive who lives in Weston, is following her former employer’s decentralized approach: keeping a small headquarters and leaving much of the power and responsibilities with dispersed business groups and facilities. Veralto will have 40 to 50 people based in the 25,000-square-foot office in Waltham, after interior renovations are complete around the end of this year. Three of Honeycutt’s nine direct reports — the chief financial officer, chief human resources officer, and general counsel — will relocate to the Boston area, while the other top executives and their key staffers will spend about one week a month here.

“We’re really excited to be able to do the work we do ... ensuring communities have access to safe drinking water, and food and medicines are safe for consumers,” Honeycutt said. “It’s just terrific that we get to continue to grow the enterprise right here in the Boston metro area.”

Last November, a relocation consultant reached out to MassEcon, a nonprofit that assists the state government with economic development, to represent Veralto in its search, according to MassEcon executive director Peter Abair. Other metro areas, including Denver and northern Virginia, were apparently in the running as well, he said. Using the code name “Project Pilsen” for the business, MassEcon and the Massachusetts Office of Business Development made a pitch that included labor market and demographic information, as well as the availability of workforce training funds, but no direct tax incentives or subsidies.

Advertisement

By February, the decision was made: Veralto would be coming to Massachusetts. The decision, Abair said, underscores the importance of policies in Massachusetts that attract and retain talented workers.

“Workforce won the day, no doubt,” Abair said. “This is a nice win for Massachusetts. ... We’re always lamenting the fact when we do lose a headquarters opportunity, we don’t like it when that happens. But the value of having a headquarters operation is there, and it can lead to future [opportunities].”

At the Videojet facility in Wood Dale, Ill., an associate prepared high-tech printing equipment. Videojet is one of Veralto’s operating companies in its product quality and innovation segment. Veralto photo

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.