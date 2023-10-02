Paying the price for a do-little Congress

What’s at stake: McCarthy’s battle with the mega-MAGA diehards in the House isn’t just an inside-the-Beltway soap opera. A do-little Congress is bad for the economy.

The 45-day agreement was an unexpected display of bipartisan sanity. But let’s not get carried away. As long as House GOP members are fighting among themselves, not much of consequence will get done in Washington.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defied 20 or so hard-right insurgents in his Republican caucus on Saturday to strike a stopgap government funding deal with Democrats, avoiding a federal shutdown .

With a few exceptions, Congress isn’t helping ordinary people who are struggling with the high cost of housing, child care, health care, and college. It has barely addressed the financial insecurity caused by global competition and new technologies. And Congress has stood on the sidelines as poverty, illegal drugs, and gun violence tear at the social fabric of the country.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Corporate America’s view: Business leaders and investors have long discounted the threats posed by D.C. dysfunction — even when it comes to financial markets and the economy. In fact, the status quo often benefits business, and the stock market tends to do well under a divided government.

Advertisement

Instead, the rich and powerful prefer to fixate on the Federal Reserve.

And yes, there’s a lot riding right now on the Fed’s campaign to tame inflation. If policy makers overshoot by keeping interest rates high for too long, the economy could skid into a recession.

But the central bank is doing its job.

Officials shepherded the economy through the COVID crisis. They have brought inflation down — so far without a spike in unemployment.

It’s baffling that big business and Wall Street don’t worry more about paralysis in Congress — except, of course, when tax cuts are on the agenda.

Advertisement

A pivotal time: Political gridlock isn’t new.

But not only is the chasm between the two parties widening, Republicans are increasingly warring among themselves, not just with Democrats.

Something else is different today, too: the price of inaction.

Federal budget deficits must be dealt with. But they aren’t an existential threat like climate change, whose costs are mounting with each extreme storm.

Protecting US companies from unfair foreign competition can save jobs. But the power of artificial intelligence is evolving so rapidly that without regulation it could put millions of Americans out of work within years.

Both parties share blame for the shameful humanitarian crisis on the southern border, and the bill is coming due as communities large and small struggle with a flood of immigrants. Without comprehensive immigration reform — one that acknowledges the country’s reliance on foreign workers — the economic toll will grow.

What’s next: To prevent a shutdown, McCarthy dropped demands from his party’s right wing for border security measures and deep budget cuts. Democrats gave up additional military aid for Ukraine.

Both sides will battle over those issues in the coming weeks and months, but McCarthy may not be speaker too much longer.On Sunday, his most rabid GOP critic, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, said he would seek to oust the speaker. Under a new rule that McCarthy agreed to in order to win the job, a single member can call for a vote of no confidence in the House leader.

That would mark a new chapter in the D.C. soap opera, with a plot twist: House Democrats facing a decision on whether to vote to keep McCarthy in charge or roll the dice on a new Republican atop their chamber.

Advertisement

Either way, gridlock will almost certainly continue, upping the price we pay for a perpetual lame-duck Congress.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.