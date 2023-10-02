Get to know the ethnic food markets in Boston and beyond

There are hundreds of ethnic grocery and specialty stores in Eastern Massachusetts. If you want to know where they are, tap into the nifty website Markets of the World (https://marketsoftheworld.info). The list and user-friendly map make it easy to locate, say, Persian, Indian, or Vietnamese markets in Greater Boston. Or maybe you’re heading to Waltham, Woburn, or Worcester and want to know the ethnic food stores nearby. The list includes over 800 markets, as far west as Springfield, north to Lawrence and Newburyport, and south to a few in Rhode Island. You can search the list by market name (alphabetical order), region or cuisine, city and/or Boston-area neighborhood, or from the most recent dates an entry was changed. The list is the brainchild of Dan Brody, a political consultant with Field First, who created it over 12 years ago. He was part of a group proposing a Boston Museum, which was to have a marketplace of various immigrant cuisines on the ground floor. The group lost the bid for the site, but Brody decided to maintain the list. “I was surprised there were so many diverse ethnic markets in the area,” he says. He’s glad to be able to highlight and publicize them.

“I hope people will open up the map and browse around,” says Brody. He invites people to reach out, using the contact form, to provide new and updated information. He says he purposefully didn’t delete closed markets from the list because people might want to know when a market closed and not wonder if it was inadvertently omitted. (You can filter out closed markets when viewing the list.). There’s also a separate database of public markets worldwide. Whether you’re looking for ethnic foods near or far, the Markets of the World website makes it an easy search.