Boston police seek man in connection with armed robbery near Park Plaza

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an armed robbery near Park Plaza early Monday morning, the department said.

Police described the man as having a muscular build and full beard. He wore a black long-sleeved shirt, dark shorts, white sneakers, and a backward blue Red Sox cap in an image released by police.

His hat also appears to have unknown white markings or decals on the right side, police said in a statement.