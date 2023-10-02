Boston police seek man in connection with armed robbery near Park Plaza

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an armed robbery near Park Plaza early Monday morning, the department said.
Police described the man as having a muscular build and full beard. He wore a black long-sleeved shirt, dark shorts, white sneakers, and a backward blue Red Sox cap in an image released by police.
His hat also appears to have unknown white markings or decals on the right side, police said in a statement.
The armed robbery occurred shortly before 5 a.m. near 4 Park Plaza, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Advertisement
Anyone with information can call detectives at 617-343-4571. To assist the investigation anonymously, people can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.