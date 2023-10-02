scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Boston police seek man in connection with armed robbery near Park Plaza

By Maeve Lawler Globe Correspondent,Updated October 2, 2023, 25 minutes ago
Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an armed robbery near Park Plaza early Monday morning, the department said.Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man in connection with an armed robbery near Park Plaza early Monday morning, the department said.

Police described the man as having a muscular build and full beard. He wore a black long-sleeved shirt, dark shorts, white sneakers, and a backward blue Red Sox cap in an image released by police.

His hat also appears to have unknown white markings or decals on the right side, police said in a statement.

The armed robbery occurred shortly before 5 a.m. near 4 Park Plaza, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 617-343-4571. To assist the investigation anonymously, people can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.

