Boy, 14, arrested in break-in at marijuana dispensary in South Boston

A 14-year-old boy was arrested early Monday for allegedly breaking into a marijuana dispensary in South Boston, officials said.
Boston police said officers were called to 619 E. Broadway around 1:54 a.m. and arrested the juvenile, whose name was withheld due to his age, on breaking and entering charges.
The address is where deVINE Wellness, which sells cannabis and CBD products, is located.
Sales associate Emily Lengyel said later Monday by phone that surveillance footage appeared to show the 14-year-old and another teen were involved in the break-in.
“I think the one that got away took a lot of valuable products,” Lengyel said, estimating the value of the stolen merchandise to be anywhere from $500 to $1,000.
Police said the front door of the establishment had been smashed, and a large rock was visible by the entrance when they arrived on scene.
“Officers observed a male flee the rear of the building, and were able to place him into handcuffs,” police said. “Officers recovered from the suspect, [along with] marijuana products from the store.”
The 14-year-old juvenile male was arrested on charges of breaking and Entering, malicious destruction of property, and larceny from a building, cops said.
He was expected to be arraigned Monday in the juvenile session of South Boston Municipal Court, police said.
