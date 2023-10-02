Boy, 14, arrested in break-in at marijuana dispensary in South Boston

The address is where deVINE Wellness, which sells cannabis and CBD products, is located.

Boston police said officers were called to 619 E. Broadway around 1:54 a.m. and arrested the juvenile, whose name was withheld due to his age, on breaking and entering charges.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested early Monday for allegedly breaking into a marijuana dispensary in South Boston, officials said.

Sales associate Emily Lengyel said later Monday by phone that surveillance footage appeared to show the 14-year-old and another teen were involved in the break-in.

“I think the one that got away took a lot of valuable products,” Lengyel said, estimating the value of the stolen merchandise to be anywhere from $500 to $1,000.

Police said the front door of the establishment had been smashed, and a large rock was visible by the entrance when they arrived on scene.

“Officers observed a male flee the rear of the building, and were able to place him into handcuffs,” police said. “Officers recovered from the suspect, [along with] marijuana products from the store.”

The 14-year-old juvenile male was arrested on charges of breaking and Entering, malicious destruction of property, and larceny from a building, cops said.

He was expected to be arraigned Monday in the juvenile session of South Boston Municipal Court, police said.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.