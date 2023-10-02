Ferry taken out of service for repairs from ‘hard docking,’ Steamship Authority says

The Steamship Authority vessel M/V Nantucket will be out of service for repairs Tuesday following a “hard docking” at the Oak Bluffs terminal on Martha’s Vineyard, officials said.
A travel advisory posted on the authority’s website said the M/V Nantucket sustained minor damage from the docking incident Monday afternoon and must undergo repairs and an inspection by the US Coast Guard before it can return to normal operations.
Officials said the vessel will be out of service “for an unknown length of time on Tuesday.” No further information was released.
“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” the advisory said.
