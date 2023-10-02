Boston’s infamous ‘Cop Slide’ video featured on John Oliver’s show

The episode was Oliver’s first show since the end of the five-month Writers Guild of America strike and he took time to comment on the widely circulated “ cop slide ” video taken over the summer.

The popular video of a Boston police officer taking a bumpy ride down a slide at City Hall Plaza was featured on John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” show on Sunday.

Boston officials installed barricades blocking access to the City Hall playground slide after it was featured in a viral video that inspired countless adults to take it for a test ride.

Oliver started the bit by talking about the biggest movies that came out during the strike, including “Barbie,” Oppenheimer,” and “Sound and Freedom.”

“Although I would argue, if you are truly looking for the single best movie of the summer,” Oliver joked, “it has just got to be ‘Cop Slide.’ ”

Advertisement

Cut to a news segment of the police officer crashing down the slide, narrated by a woman who remarks that he exited the tube as if shot out of a cannon.

“He does hit the ground hard and it’s absolutely incredible from the sound of him thundering down the slide to all his cop toys flying all over the place,” Oliver quipped. “It’s not the first and it won’t be the last time that I say this, but I wish cops turned on their body cams more because I’d love to have seen that from inside the slide as well.”

The video of the officer’s high-speed run down the long and windy tube was viewed tens of millions of times in August, inspiring remixes and parodies galore.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.