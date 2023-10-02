Lakeville man held without bail after being shot in police confrontation Friday

Hladik was arraigned from his hospital bed at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford on Monday, Cruz’s office said.

Timothy Hladik, 45, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of threat to commit a crime, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement .

A Lakeville man was ordered held without bail Monday after he was shot and wounded by police officers in a confrontation last week, officials said.

He is being held awaiting a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Oct. 12, the statement said.

Information about an attorney for Hladik was not immediately available.

Advertisement

On Friday at around 3:45 a.m., Hladik allegedly approached a Lakeville police officer who was monitoring traffic near the intersection of Precinct and Pickens streets with what appeared to be a black handgun, Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins said in a statement Friday, which did not include Hladik’s name.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“The officer retreated behind his cruiser, drew his service weapon, and ordered the suspect to drop the weapon,” the statement said. “The suspect did not comply.”

An off-duty state trooper who was driving by stopped to help the Lakeville officer, Perkins said. Both the trooper and the officer repeatedly ordered Hladik to drop his weapon, but he did not comply, Perkins said.

Hladik “took an aggressive stance and raised the weapon,” the statement said. The officers, “fearing for their safety,” both fired and struck Hladik, Perkins said.

They secured Hladik’s weapon and immediately provided emergency medical aid, the statement said. Hladik was then taken to St. Luke’s Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Lakeville officer, whose identity was not released, was taken off duty, the statement said.

The service weapons of both the Lakeville officer and the state trooper were taken as part of the investigation, following the standard procedure for police shootings, the statement said.

Advertisement

An investigation by State Police and Lakeville police is ongoing.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.