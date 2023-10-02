Lexington man, 22, ordered held without bail following shooting of his mother, her friend

Roman-Finnagan was ordered held without bail in Middlesex Jail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Oct. 10, records show.

Brent Justice Roman-Finnagan, of Lexington, was arraigned in Concord District Court on two counts of assault with intent to murder, along with eight more assault and gun charges, according to online court records.

A 22-year-old man accused of shooting and wounding his mother and her friend inside his family’s Lexington home last week was ordered held without bail during his arraignment Monday, according to court records.

Roman-Finnagan’s attorney said not-guilty pleas were entered on his client’s behalf, but declined to comment further.

Roman-Finnagan’s mother, 57, called 911 just before 5 p.m. Friday and reported that her son had just shot her and her friend, a 55-year-old woman from Haverhill, at the home where she lives with her son on Keeler Farm Way, the Globe reported.

Both women were in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon, officials said over the weekend.

Authorities allege that Roman-Finnagan illegally purchased the gun used in the shooting, which he had kept in his room, the Globe reported.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

