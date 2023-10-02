Lexington native Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó awarded Nobel Prize in medicine for mRNA vaccine research

The Nobel site said the concept of using mRNA for vaccination and in vivo delivery of therapeutic proteins was first proposed more than three decades ago, but there were a number of hurdles to overcome to make the idea a clinical reality.

The Nobel Prize on its website identified the winners as Drew Weissman, a Lexington native and researcher at Penn Medicine, and Katalin Karikó, a professor at Sagan’s University in Hungary who conducted the prizewinning research with Weismann at UPenn.

Two scientists including a Lexington native were awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for their key discovery that helped make it possible to develop the mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 and that also paved the way for the potential development of future life-saving medication.

Advertisement

“A turning point was the discovery by Karikó and Weissman demonstrating that mRNA produced with modified bases evades innate immune recognition and improves protein expression,” the Nobel site said. “These findings, combined with the development of efficient systems for in vivo mRNA delivery, stabilization of the SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen, and unparalleled investments by industry and governments, led to the approval of two highly successful mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in late 2020.”

Their research also has implications for future medical breakthroughs.

“The discovery by Karikó and Weissman was critical for making the mRNA vaccine platform suitable for clinical use at a time when it was most needed, making this an extraordinary contribution to medicine and paving the way for future mRNA applications,” the Nobel site said.

In an interview posted to the site, Weissman, who received bachelors and masters degrees from Brandeis University and his medical degree from Boston University, said he was honored to win.

“It’s a lifetime dream,” Weissman, who completed his residency at Beth Israel, said by phone to Nobel representative Adam Smith. “Starting as a basic scientist and doing work in high school, it was always a dream, but I never imagined it would happen.”

Advertisement

Over the course of some 20 years that Weissman and Karikó have worked together, he continued, “before anybody knew what RNA is or cared, it was the two of us literally side by side at a bench working together and talking and discussing new data. ... It was always stimulating.”

Weissman told Smith that nothing distracts him from his work.

“This just energizes us more,” he said, adding that “we’ve actually started a new group ... to combat vaccine hesitancy and misinformation and disinformation. Because as important as the vaccine is, if you don’t take it, it doesn’t work.”

Asked if he felt being awarded the Nobel would help chip away at such hesitancy, he said, “it’s an interesting point. There’s a large group of people who aren’t sure, who hear these crazy people spouting nutsy things about the vaccine, but they’re not sure. And those are the people that still believe in science, and I think for those people it will help.”

In January 2021, Weismann said it was “great news” that a study had indicated the COVID-19 shot was likely to work against two highly contagious strains that first emerged in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

“Before it came out, we were saying we thought the vaccine would be effective,” Weissman said at the time. “Now we have data that show for the principal mutation, it is effective.”

Advertisement

He said the “spike [protein] is a very big protein, and it has many regions that antibodies can neutralize, so the mutations might affect a few small areas, but they’re not going to change the entire protein to make it resistant.”

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines rely on synthetic messenger RNA to instruct cells to build the spike protein after people are vaccinated. When cells make the distinctive protein, it stimulates an immune response that protects people from the virus.

Weissman has studied messenger RNA since the 1990s with Karikó, a colleague who joined BioNTech, Pfizer’s German partner, in 2013 as senior vice president. After years of trial and error, they figured out a way to create a form of messenger RNA that could sneak its way into cells without being destroyed by the body’s natural defenses.

The Globe and STAT reported in November 2020 that Weissman and Karikó had discovered a remedy for mRNA’s Achilles’ heel after many years of trial and error.

Every strand of mRNA is made up of four molecular building blocks called nucleosides. But in its altered, synthetic form, one of those building blocks, like a misaligned wheel on a car, was throwing everything off by signaling the immune system. So Karikó and Weissman, simply subbed it out for a slightly tweaked version, creating a hybrid mRNA that could sneak its way into cells without alerting the body’s defenses.

“That was a key discovery,” said Norbert Pardi, an assistant professor of medicine at Penn and frequent collaborator, at the time. “Karikó and Weissman figured out that if you incorporate modified nucleosides into mRNA, you can kill two birds with one stone.”

Advertisement

That discovery, described in a series of scientific papers starting in 2005, largely flew under the radar at first, said Weissman, but it offered absolution to the mRNA researchers who had kept the faith during the technology’s lean years. And it was the starter pistol for the vaccine sprint to come.

The studies by Karikó and Weissman may have gone unnoticed by some. But they caught the attention of two scientists — one in the United States, another abroad — who would later help found Moderna and Pfizer’s future partner, BioNTech.

Derrick Rossi was a 39-year-old postdoctoral fellow in stem cell biology at Stanford University in 2005 when he read the first scientific paper. Not only did he recognize it as ground-breaking, he said in November 2020, but Karikó and Weissman deserved the Nobel Prize in chemistry.

“If anyone asks me whom to vote for some day down the line, I would put them front and center,” Rossi said at the time. “That fundamental discovery is going to go into medicines that help the world.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report, as was material from prior Globe stories. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.