Weymouth woman assisted down Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire after becoming lost, officials say

A Weymouth woman was assisted off Mount Monadnock in Monadnock State Park after she got lost Sunday, officials said.

Around 12:15 p.m., Mountain Patrol Rangers provided Conservation Officers with the phone GPS coordinates of a lost hiker, Elaine Lewis, 56, of Weymouth Mass., according to a press release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

A ranger instructed Lewis to call 911 to confirm her coordinates, the statement said. Her coordinates showed she was between the Pumpelly Trail and the Dublin Trail on the north side of Mt. Monadnock and halfway from the summit and Old Troy Road in Dublin, the statement said.