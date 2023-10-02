scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Fire damages two homes in Mattapan

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated October 2, 2023, 57 minutes ago
Men take cellphone pictures of the melted siding on 20 Sutton Street in Mattapan.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

A firefighter was hospitalized and 13 residents were displaced Monday after a fire tore through a three-family home in Mattapan and spread to the house next door, officials said.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., a fire broke out at 52 Woolson St., a house that was under construction and empty, fire officials said.

The fire burned through the roof and back porches and spread to the home next door, displacing six adults and seven children. They all got out of the house safely, fire officials said, and are being helped by the Red Cross.

The fire threatened to spread to a third home, but firefighters were able to contain it.

Crews were investigating the cause of the fire and monitoring the scene for any hot spots, officials said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.



Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

