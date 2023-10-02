Fire damages two homes in Mattapan

A firefighter was hospitalized and 13 residents were displaced Monday after a fire tore through a three-family home in Mattapan and spread to the house next door, officials said.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m., a fire broke out at 52 Woolson St., a house that was under construction and empty, fire officials said.
The fire burned through the roof and back porches and spread to the home next door, displacing six adults and seven children. They all got out of the house safely, fire officials said, and are being helped by the Red Cross.
The fire threatened to spread to a third home, but firefighters were able to contain it.
Crews were investigating the cause of the fire and monitoring the scene for any hot spots, officials said.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
At approximately 5:25 heavy fire in a 3 family house in the rear of 52 Woodson st extending to the adjacent building at 56 Woodson a 2nd & 3rd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/B2YA0jqwgi— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2023
The fire has burned through the rear porches & across the roof all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/pbIv8XvfSc— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2023
An aggressive interior and exterior attack helped to stop the fire from spreading to third building, but the extreme heat melted the siding at 20 Sutton Mattapan pic.twitter.com/9o0pBoweB9— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2023
Deputy Fire Chief Brian Tully briefs the media on the 3 alarm fire .1 FF. was transported @BOSTON_EMS with minor injuries. 52 Woolson was a vacant building under construction. 6 adults & 7 children were displaced at 56 Woolson @RedCrossMA help with housing. pic.twitter.com/QJOFhZnrZl— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2023
As the sun comes up you can see the damages to the 3 buildings effected by the fire on Woolson st. pic.twitter.com/JvwudL31fJ— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2023
1st alarm companies making up , detail companies will remain on scene monitoring any hot spots. BFD-FIU is investigating the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/9JsebdxdJ0— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2023
We always appreciate the @BostonSparks for supporting us and volunteering their time. Thank you to all the agencies @BOSTON_EMS @bostonpolice @RedCrossMA @BOSTON_WATER @EversourceMA @MBTA @AlertBoston pic.twitter.com/Mauc18GfO4— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2023
