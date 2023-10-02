Fire damages two homes in Mattapan

A firefighter was hospitalized and 13 residents were displaced Monday after a fire tore through a three-family home in Mattapan and spread to the house next door, officials said.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., a fire broke out at 52 Woolson St., a house that was under construction and empty, fire officials said.

The fire burned through the roof and back porches and spread to the home next door, displacing six adults and seven children. They all got out of the house safely, fire officials said, and are being helped by the Red Cross.