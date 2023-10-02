Two suspects in Brookline home invasion ordered held on $10,000 cash bail each

Hardin and Alicea were both arraigned last week on charges of home invasion, conspiracy, larceny over $1,200, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, records show. Not guilty pleas were entered for them.

Judge Maurice R. Flynn III ordered Dominic Hardin, 31, and Manuel Alicea, 34, each held on $10,000 cash or $100,000 bond, with conditions including home confinement should they post, during a hearing Monday in Brookline District Court, legal filings show.

A judge on Monday set cash bail for two men charged in connection with a violent home invasion and theft of over $700,000 in jewelry from a Brookline residence in July, and a third suspect remains at large, according to authorities and legal filings.

A third suspect, 31-year-old Corey Buchannan of Lowell, remains at large.

Should Alicea and Hardin post bail, they’ll have to abide by conditions including staying away from the victim and his Brookline address, remaining on home confinement with GPS monitoring, refraining from possessing guns or other dangerous weapons, and refraining from the excessive use of alcohol or the use of illegal narcotics, said David Traub, a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

In addition, Hardin must actively seek and maintain employment if he posts bail, Traub said.

The men stand accused of a brazen break-in that occurred in the predawn hours of July 18 at a home on Warren Street, a neighborhood along the Brookline Reservoir.

The victim, a 61-year-old man, woke up to a person allegedly beating him with a gun during the home invasion, officials have said.

He told authorities he was asleep in his bedroom on the home’s second floor when he was suddenly awoken by a person hitting him in the head, according to a police report.

The man’s younger brother, who also lives in the home, said he was asleep on the third floor when he heard the victim calling out for him. The brother exited his room toward the stairs and looked down over the bannister, where he saw a man pointing a black firearm up at him, according to the report.

The brother retreated back to his room and then returned to the bannister in time to see his older brother chasing a person down to the first floor, according to the report. He then heard a gunshot as the suspects ran toward the kitchen.

Police were called to the scene a little after 2:15 a.m. and found the assault victim bloodied with a puncture to his left eye and a three-inch laceration on the top of his head. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for treatment, the report said.

Investigators found a 9-millimeter shell casing from the fired round, which splintered a staircase railing and left the bullet lodged in a wall, according to the report. Police wrote that the trajectory was “consistent with a bullet being fired from the first floor up the staircase.”

The victim told police that he regularly wears expensive jewelry and often takes it off in bed, leaving the pieces on his mattress as he sleeps. He told authorities that he had five pieces on the bed, totaling about $705,000 in worth: a Cartier Panthere de Cartier bracelet ($275,000); one rectangular amulet necklace with an engraved Buddha figure ($200,000); a custom Lenova brand watch with a black band ($150,000); a Chow Tai Fook 24K golden necklace (estimated value $30,000); and a Beeswax necklace ($50,000), according to the report.

Alicea, of Tewksbury, and Hardin, of Lowell, were arrested early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Brookline Police Deputy Superintendent Paul Campbell said last week that investigators do not believe the residents and suspects know each other, though “evidence leads us to believe that the home was specifically targeted.” Campbell said he couldn’t elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.

The next hearing in the case against Alicea and Hardin is slated for Nov. 10, Traub said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.