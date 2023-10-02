Fight breaks out at high school in Roxbury; one juvenile arrested, officials say

A door stopper was used at one point in the altercation, according to a separate Boston police incident report.

Kevin Brill, head of school at Greater Egleston High School located at 80 School St. near the Jamaica Plain line, wrote that the incident occurred in the morning.

A fight “between a few students” Monday at a Roxbury high school prompted school officials to summon Boston police as staff “worked to de-escalate” the altercation, and one juvenile was arrested, according to the principal and authorities.

The police report said an officer, while responding to the initial call, “on sited the suspect [redacted] assault the victim with a wooden door stopper. The suspect showed up to school and as she was entering the front door the witness [redacted] started yelling at the suspect about fighting.”

The officer, the report continued, “told the suspect to ignore [redacted] and go into the school. As the suspect was walking in the door, she picked up the door stopper from the floor and threw it over the officer’s shoulder striking the victim [redacted] in the forehead and also a second victim. Victim had a visible bump on her forehead” and refused EMS.

The report said the suspect was arrested on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

“This morning, a physical altercation occurred between a few students which may have been witnessed by members of the school community,” Brill wrote in the letter to families..

He said school employees “immediately responded” and worked to address the situation.

“BPS Safety Services and Boston Police were also notified to provide assistance,” Brill wrote. “Involved students will face disciplinary action in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct. BPS Safety Services will remain at the school for dismissal this afternoon to ensure all students and staff are safe.”

He said Greater Egleston, like all BPS schools, remains committed to “fostering a safe environment” for all members of the school community.

“We always welcome your ideas and suggestions about how we can continually work towards achieving that vision,” Brill wrote. “We share this important update as part of our commitment to open communication and transparency. Please know that the safety and well-being of all students and staff is one of our top priorities.”





