Person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following Mattapan shooting

A person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Mattapan on Monday evening, police said.
Boston police went to River Street near its intersection with Topalian Street and found a person shot after they received a call reporting the shooting at about 5:45 p.m., said Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesperson.
Police were still on scene shortly before 6:30 p.m. and no arrests had yet been made, he said.
The investigation remains active, Torigian said. No further information was immediately available.
