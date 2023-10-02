Powerball jackpot hits $1.04 billion; next drawing Monday night

Powerball tickets are $2 and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. at lottery retailers across the state. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m., lottery officials said.

With a cash option of $478 million, the jackpot is the fourth-largest in Powerball history, lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing has reached an estimated $1.04 billion, lottery officials said.

Mark William Bracken, executive director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, stressed the importance of playing responsibly.

“When playing Powerball and other lottery games, we remind people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Bracken said in a statement.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $300 million, with a cash option of $137 million, and the Megabucks Doubler jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $11.2 million, the game’s largest jackpot since September 2022 when a record $16.35 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Ware, lottery officials said.

