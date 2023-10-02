Rhode Island’s role in ousting (or keeping) Speaker McCarthy

McCarthy is facing the threat of removal from US Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican who is considering making a “motion to vacate” that would force an up-or-down vote on the speaker’s future. McCarthy has had a tenuous relationship with the more conservative wing of the House since he was elected speaker earlier this year.

A government shutdown was temporarily averted over the weekend when Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy turned to Democrats to help pass a 45-day short-term spending bill. This week, the Democrats could play a major role in deciding whether McCarthy keeps his leadership post.

Well, this is one version of bipartisanship.

Because it would take only a simple majority in the House to oust McCarthy, and Republicans hold a razor-thin majority over Democrats (221-212), both McCarthy and Gaetz are likely to turn to Democrats this week to make their case.

McCarthy still has the support of the vast majority of House Republicans, but Gaetz would be relying on flipping enough GOP members and convincing Democrats to vote against a speaker from a different party. US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, has already said she would vote against McCarthy.

Democrats could also seek to cut a deal with McCarthy that keeps him in power.

So how would Rhode Island’s only current House member vote? US Representative Seth Magaziner is keeping his options open.

Magaziner told me on Sunday there are a few procedural steps that have to happen before a vote comes up.

”Democrats are waiting to see if we get to that point, and then I expect that, whatever we do, we will do as a group to ensure that we can continue to maximize our ability to beat back extremism,” he said.

He pointed out that House Democrats have largely remained unified this year, while Republicans “have been plagued by infighting.”

The candidates for the First Congressional District won’t have a say in this fight unless a Republican seeks to remove McCarthy after the special election Nov. 7, but Democratic nominee Gabe Amo said he would need to evaluate any variables (the other candidates and what Democratic leadership thinks) before making a decision on what he would do.

Meanwhile, Republican nominee Gerry Leonard gave a clear answer on where he stands.

”While I typically refrain from commenting on hypotheticals, as a rule of thumb, I would not vote to remove a leader for standing up to extremism and working with Democrats to fund our government,” Leonard said. “That’s just common sense.”

