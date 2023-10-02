Swans’ way out: Birds trapped in I-495 median rescued by State Police

Trooper Jared Layman, a recent graduate of the 88th Recruit Training Troop, and Trooper Ryan Shepherd, Layman’s field training officer, wrangled the swans away from the grassy median and the weekend traffic buzzing by on either side, State Police said in a statement .

A pair of swans who found themselves trapped in the Interstate 495 median in Westborough on Saturday got a lift to a lake from State Police after they were safely coaxed into a cruiser, officials said Monday.

With “some ingenuity,” Layman and Shepherd transferred the swans safely into the backseat of a cruiser and took them to a nearby lake, where the birds were released, the statement said.

Photos released by the department show two swans swaddled in fluorescent State Police jackets in the backseat.

Two swans sat in a State Police cruiser wrapped in fluorescent jackets. Massachusetts State Police

After a ride in the cruiser, the pair happily flew over a nearby lake.

Saturday’s swan rescue and release marks the second in the last week, State Police said.

A state trooper released a swan at a lake. Massachusetts State Police

A pair of swans fly over a nearby lake after being rescued by state troopers on Interstate 495. Massachusetts

