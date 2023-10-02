On Wrongful Conviction Day, man seeks new trial in Springfield for crime he says he didn’t commit

The push to overturn the 1985 first-degree murder conviction of 61-year-old Edward Wright comes on International Wrongful Conviction Day, which also was marked with events in Boston and around the state by people who spent decades in prison before they were exonerated.

Attorneys for a man convicted over 38 years ago of a Springfield murder filed a motion for a new trial Monday, citing recently discovered DNA evidence and police reports that were kept from the defendant for decades.

Sean Ellis, 49, of Boston, who spent more than 20 years in prison for the 1993 killing of a police officer before his murder conviction was overturned, stands in front of the Massachusetts Statehouse Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, to call for an overhaul what activists describe as the state's inadequate compensation laws for those who have been unjustly imprisoned. To his right is Dennis Maher, 63, who also spent more than 19 years in prison before being exonerated. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)

“We are hopeful, that after an open-minded review, the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office and its new Conviction Integrity Unit will see that there are substantial grounds for [Wright] to receive a new trial,” said Stephanie Hartung, Senior Staff Attorney at the New England Innocence Project, which announced it was taking up the case alongside attorneys from two international law firms.

The motion marks the sixth appeal by Wright, who has steadfastly maintained his innocence.

“I’ve never stopped trying to prove my innocence,” Wright said in a press release issued by his lawyers. “After so many denials, I am hopeful that a judge will finally look at all the evidence in my case – not just the horrific facts of the murder.”

He added, “I just want the truth to finally come out so a court can do the right thing and I can live out the rest of my life in freedom.”

Jim Leydon, a spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, said a previous forensic review conducted by the office “did not reveal any new evidence questioning the integrity” of Wright’s conviction.

“The defendant has been denied a new trial on five previous occasions going back to 1985, one year after his conviction in a ghastly murder where the victim, a single mother, was found tied to a chair and stabbed over 60 times,” Leydon said in a statement. “The Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Appeal Unit will review his most recent filing and present its case in court.”

The office’s Conviction Integrity Unit was launched earlier this year, according to the office, and no new trials have been requested to date.

Wright was arrested by Springfield Police in 1984 for the brutal murder of Penny Anderson, a 24-year old exotic dancer who was found stabbed to death in her apartment while her infant cried in his crib.

In previous appeals, Wright argued that investigators had testimony from a now-dead witness who insisted that another man confessed to the murder. In oral arguments before the state’s highest court in 2014, an attorney for Wright said a woman had told investigators repeatedly that her ex-boyfriend, Allen Smalls, threatened her during an argument that he’d “kill her just like he killed Penny.” The woman added that Smalls was “sexually obsessed” with Anderson, who taunted him about going home with Wright the night she was killed, which Wright’s attorney told justices presented a clear motive.

The Supreme Judicial Court denied that motion, ruling that the discovery of new witness testimony “did not cast real doubt on the justice of the defendant’s conviction.”

Smalls is deceased, according to Wright’s lawyers.

However, in Monday’s motion, Wright’s attorneys said new genetic testing shows that DNA found on key pieces of evidence, including clothing Anderson was wearing the night she was killed, and a blood-covered washcloth found by police, does not belong to Wright.

“The absence of Mr. Wright’s DNA on items connected to the murder, and the presence of an unknown male’s DNA on those same items, strongly suggests that someone else committed this crime,” Wright’s attorneys said in their statement.

In their motion for a new trial, Wright’s attorneys also said they recently received Springfield police reports from Gulluni’s office that had never been disclosed to the defense by prosecutors and show that police were aware of other suspects with a motive to murder Anderson, yet did not investigate them. The reports also demonstrate that at least one officer lied on the stand during Wright’s trial, Wright’s attorneys alleged.

Isaac Saidel-Goley, one of Wright’s attorneys, said the new motion presents “overwhelming evidence” of Wright’s innocence and he hopes it will prompt prosecutors to take swift action.

Wright’s attorneys have urged the court to hold an evidentiary hearing to examine the new evidence if prosecutors oppose the motion for a new trial.

“Mr. Wright has spent four decades fighting to recover his most fundamental human right – his freedom,” said Saidel-Goley. “We are optimistic that the Commonwealth will support Mr. Wright’s fight for exoneration; and we are confident that, at long last, justice will be served.”

On Monday morning, exoneree Sean Ellis and others who spent decades in prison before overturning their convictions gathered with lawmakers outside the Massachusetts State House to support legislation that would overhaul the state’s wrongful conviction compensation system. It would speed up payments by the state to prisoners who are released after their wrongful convictions are overturned and provide them with social services to help them return to the community.

