Organizers cancel a Twin Cities marathon and 10K race due to ‘extreme and dangerous’ heat

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A forecast that record high temperatures and humidity would create “extreme and dangerous” conditions prompted organizers to cancel two long-distance races Sunday in Minnesota’s two largest cities that were expected to draw up to 20,000 runners.

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon from Minneapolis to neighboring St. Paul had been expected to draw up to 8,000 runners when organizers called it off early Sunday. The organizers, Twin Cities in Motion, also canceled a separate 10-mile race drawing 12,000 runners.

In an email to race participants early Sunday, race organizers said: “The latest weather forecast update projects record-setting heat conditions that do not allow a safe event for runners, supporters and volunteers.”