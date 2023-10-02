Plastic, plastic, everywhere

I applaud Joan Fitzgerald’s op-ed “Massachusetts lags on banning plastics” (Sept. 25) but will continue to despair until grocery stores stop offering products in plastic clamshell containers. Everywhere you look, you can see items in plastic, and it is disheartening. Berries and fruits in particular are often sheltered in these little plastic containers. Because they are often out of season and are shipped, they must be packaged in protective covering. Even more upsetting is going to the bulk stores where almost everything is in plastic containers.

Is it hopeless?