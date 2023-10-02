Actions will speak louder than words from Red Sox leadership after another last-place finish

It probably could have waited for a day or two. Or not happened at all.

As the scoreboard in center field showed a photograph of Wakefield and his wife Stacy holding the 2004 World Series trophy, Red Sox team president/CEO Kennedy and manager Alex Cora were in the interview room taking questions for nearly an hour.

It felt strange to be at Fenway Park Monday discussing mundane baseball matters a day after Tim Wakefield died .

The Sox have finished in last place three of the last four seasons and fans don’t really need to hear more carefully chosen words and vague promises of better days ahead. They want better players and a sense of urgency.

Wakefield wasn’t much for clichés when he played. From his locker in the corner of the clubhouse, glasses down at the end of his nose as he worked through a crossword puzzle, Wakefield would look up and tell you what he really thought.

The Sox could use some of that now.

Wakefield would surely say the Sox need to get their pitching straightened out. Their starters had a 4.68 earned run average this season, ninth highest in baseball. With runners in scoring position, opponents had a .792 OPS against Sox pitchers with 53 home runs. Only the 106-loss Royals and 103-loss Rockies allowed more.

All the time, effort, and money the Sox spent on scouting, developing, and game-planning for their pitchers didn’t make a difference on the field. That has to be fixed.

Basic defensive fundamentals — hitting the cutoff man, throwing to the right base, backing up throws — also need to be cleaned up.

The Sox were in the upper third of the game in most offensive categories despite a terrible final month. But that aspect of the game can be improved upon, too.

The coaching staff met Monday and discussed the need to improve the quality of their work with the players. Cora said he didn’t feel the makeup of the coaching staff needed to be changed. That’s certainly something that should be further discussed.

There’s a notion among some Sox players that everything will be fine if the roster is supplemented with two above-average starting pitchers. Plenty of fans seem to feel that way, too.

Just find a president of baseball operations willing to be more aggressive than Chaim Bloom — which shouldn’t be too difficult — and watch the Sox take off.

But it won’t be that easy to correct the downhill slide of the last two seasons. Three teams in the American League East made the playoffs this season. The Sox were 23 games behind the Orioles, 21 behind the Rays, and 11 behind the Blue Jays.

Kennedy said the Sox will take their time finding a new president of baseball operations. The Sox compiled a list of candidates and have requested permission to speak with executives from other teams.

No formal interviews have been held but could begin as soon as later this week.

“It’s important that we conduct a robust search to hear different views, different opinions, different perspectives on areas that the Red Sox organization has excelled in and areas where we have fallen short so we can improve on those areas,” Kennedy said.

The Sox like to talk about their group dynamic. But it’s clear that Cora will not be one vote of many in this decision.

He again reiterated that he’s not interested in being the head of baseball operations. He does want more of a like-minded partner running the team than a boss.

“I think my baseball knowledge and what I think the roster can be or what we need to do is always on the table and then we make decisions as a group,” he said.

There was obviously a disconnect between Bloom’s long-term view of carefully building depth and Cora’s desire to chase championships. Kennedy and Cora said the next hire has to understand the market. That could lead to a hire from within or somebody with prior experience with the Sox.

“This is a very unique place,” Cora said. “This is a special place.”

Should that be in the past tense? The 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018 trophies are getting figuratively dusty. Rafael Devers and Chris Sale are the only players left from 2018.

Fenway Park’s charm only lasts so long when the team is boring. There’s nothing unique and special about last place.

The Sox are formulating plans on how best to honor Wakefield next season. That’s important to everybody who knew him and they’ll get it right.

Here’s the best way: Win another trophy and hang his jersey off it.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.