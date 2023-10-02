Adam Teurkia’s move forward has powered O’Bryant boys’ soccer’s rise

It’s a showcase of the strength that has made Teurkia — who made the permanent switch from defender to forward this season — a revelation for the Tigers’ attack with 14 goals in eight games this season.

But the shot that missed left a lasting impression on the spectators at Madison Park. The sheer power that Teurkia created, with his momentum going in the opposite direction, sent the ball careening off the scoreboard behind the goal.

Late in the second half against Snowden Thursday afternoon, O’Bryant’s Adam Teurkia fired a shot on the turn that sailed over the crossbar. Teurkia was disappointed, but it was inconsequential: the Tigers were on top, 6-1, with the junior scoring twice and assisting another. He jogged off the field moments later for a substitute.

“It’s family genes for sure,” Teurkia said of his shot power. “I have a cousin that plays professionally in Algeria, where I’m originally from, so soccer is really in my blood. Everybody in my family plays soccer.”

The past few years, O’Bryant coach Drew Brock felt his team was lacking production up top. So with the midfield and defense solid, he moved Teurkia up to forward. Despite the junior’s lack of experience at the position, the choice wasn’t out of nowhere. Brock praised his pinpoint long-passing ability as a center back as a reason he felt confident with him on the ball.

Because of that — and his powerful shot — Brock gave him a chance at forward at the end of his sophomore season.

“He didn’t score any goals, but he was effective,” Brock said. “You have to honor his size and his speed. I could see that it would work if I just played him there straight out. So this year, I said you know what? He’s only playing forward and that’s it. First scrimmage, he had a hat trick.”

The 6-foot-4-inch Teurkia grew up playing center back with sparse appearances as a defensive and as a central midfielder. But as he grew, he began seeing occasional time as a forward for his club team, Boston Score, but still mostly played in the back. The change was made permanent this season.

“The shots are definitely there,” Teurkia said. “It’s a change, but I’m adapting to it.”

Even though, by his own admission, he isn’t fully acclimated to the position yet, Teurkia’s talents are clear. He has a natural eye for goal and is quick to pull the trigger when he gets into prime shooting positions. In addition to his strong right foot, his height makes him an aerial threat as well – he’s scored a pair of headers this year, and frequently draws double or triple teams on set pieces.

“The kid has an absolute cannon for a shot,” Brock said. “When he shoots the ball and it goes on goal, it’s going in 75 percent of the time. He hits absolute missiles.”

Senior captain Julian Nagy and junior Aodhan Keane have been strong as the center back pairing in front of junior captain Emilio Moriarty, whom Brock calls “the best keeper in the City League”.

Senior Kevin Jarama and junior Diego Herrera have formed a strong partnership in midfield, along with senior Kyron Cruickshank, who Brock praised for his ability, and willingness, to play anywhere on the pitch as needed.

Step one is to secure a strong enough record to qualify for the City League semifinals. It’s the combination of all those pieces — along with Teurkia’s lethal right foot — that has O’Bryant (6-1-2) aiming high.

“We’re proud of our boy,” Cruickshank said. “We’re expecting more goals to come, and he’d better score more. But we’re happy he’s having fun.”

Corner kicks

▪ For the second straight year, Newburyport claimed the ALS Cup with a 4-0 victory over Pentucket. The event — started by former Newburyport coach David Greenblott in 2002 to honor his mother and aunt, who both passed away from the disease — is in its 21st season and drew an estimated crowd of 2,000 to Newburyport High School.

“It’s fantastic, raising money for something like ALS is incredible,” Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau said. “But to have an event for soccer in general, I think is really good. We get a football crowd for a soccer game.”

Nolan Smith, Francisco Toyo, Jalen Wise, and Ryan Gasparro each scored for the boys’ team. In the girls’ game, Alexis Greenblott (David’s daughter), Natalie Degraves, and Sevilla Coffin each scored in a 3-1 win over Pentucket.

▪ The MIAA released its first power rankings for fall sports Friday, and there is no Eastern Mass. team ranked first in the five divisions. Ludlow (4.40) holds the top spot in Division 1, followed by Concord-Carlisle (4.19), Needham (3.81), and BC High (3.10). The top four teams in Division 2 are East Longmeadow, West Springfield, Agawam, and Minnechaug, with Bedford (No. 5) and Hingham (No. 6) right behind. In Division 3, Gloucester is ranked fourth, trailing Pope Francis, Oakmont, and Belchertown. Hampshire is No. 1 in Division 4, while Cohasset (No. 5), Lynnfield (No. 6), and Rockland (No. 8) are notable EMass teams in the top 10. Boston International is the highest ranked EMass. team in Division 5 at No. 14.

Games to watch

Tuesday, Revere at Somerville, 4 p.m. — With 36 goals in nine games, the Highlanders (7-2-0) look to stretch their lead in the Greater Boston League standings when they welcome the second-place Patriots (4-2-0).

Wednesday, No. 7 Masconomet at No. 18 Gloucester, 4:30 p.m. — Northeastern Conference powers square off in a crossover matchup between division leaders. Masco (6-0-1) has posted four straight shutouts, while the Fishermen (7-0-1) are a dynamic offense led by star forward Gino Tripoli.

Thursday, No. 10 Newton North at No. 3 Needham, 4 p.m. — The Rockets (7-1-1) have surrendered just four goals in nine games heading into this Bay State Conference showdown with a solid North team.

Friday, No. 4 Concord-Carlisle at No. 17 Newton South — C-C (5-0-0) has been nearly flawless to start the season, owning a 21-3 goal differential. This road test with an upset-minded South side will provide a litmus test.

Saturday, Cohasset at No. 14 Weymouth — The Division 4 Skippers (6-1-0) seek a big nonleague win against Division 1 Weymouth (4-1-3) in an intriguing matchup between two of the state’s top forwards in Nathan Askjaer (Cohasset) and Bruno DeSouza (Weymouth).

Correspondent Matt Doherty contributed to this story.







