Aliyah Boston unanimously chosen for WNBA Rookie of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS — Aliyah Boston had an incredible first season and was honored by the league as the WNBA Rookie of the Year on Monday.

The No. 1 pick in the draft started every game for Indiana averaging 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks. She shot 57.8 percent from the field and became the first rookie to lead the league in that stat.

The Worcester Academy graduate was a unanimous choice by the 60-person national media panel, becoming the fifth rookie to be chosen on every ballot and first since A’ja Wilson did it in 2018.