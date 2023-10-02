scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Discussion: Is Bill Belichick doing the right thing by sticking with Mac Jones at quarterback?

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated October 2, 2023, 14 minutes ago
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacting after quarterback Mac Jones goes three and out against the Dallas Cowboys during third quarter NFL action at AT&T Stadium.Matthew J Lee

The Patriots’ 38-3 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday was the worst of Bill Belichick’s 28-year head coaching career.

Midway through the third quarter, Belichick benched starting quarterback Mac Jones, giving the reins to Bailey Zappe, whom the Patriots cut earlier this season. The longtime head coach threw his support behind Jones, who is in his third season in New England, after the game.

But still, questions remain.

So, we want to know: Do you think Mac Jones is the long-term solution for the Patriots at quarterback? Or is it time to move on? Has Belichick lost his touch?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.


Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.

