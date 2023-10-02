Discussion: Is Bill Belichick doing the right thing by sticking with Mac Jones at quarterback?

The Patriots’ 38-3 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday was the worst of Bill Belichick’s 28-year head coaching career.
Midway through the third quarter, Belichick benched starting quarterback Mac Jones, giving the reins to Bailey Zappe, whom the Patriots cut earlier this season. The longtime head coach threw his support behind Jones, who is in his third season in New England, after the game.
But still, questions remain.
So, we want to know: Do you think Mac Jones is the long-term solution for the Patriots at quarterback? Or is it time to move on? Has Belichick lost his touch?
Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com.