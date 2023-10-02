Bills lose key cornerback Tre’Davious White but set for Von Miller’s return

White’s injury is the second major one suffered by the seventh-year player, who had just returned in November after missing a calendar year recovering from a torn right knee ligament.

White was hurt in the final minute of the third quarter of a 48-20 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. He was covering Tyreek Hill up the right sideline when White suddenly pulled up favoring his right leg and fell to the turf.

Despite the injury to White, the Bills are preparing to welcome back edge rusher Von Miller, the NFL’s active leader in sacks.

Miller’s pending return represents a bright side for the Bills (3-1), who have won three straight and prepare to travel to play a “home” game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.

The 34-year-old will resume practicing this week after being sidelined since tearing a right knee ligament in November. He is cleared to practice while remaining on the physically unable to perform list, which provides the Bills a three-week window for him to be activated. Buffalo plays at New England on Oct. 22.

Browns’s Watson sat himself

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Deshaun Watson was cleared by the team’s medical staff to play Sunday with a bruised right shoulder, but the quarterback made the decision not to play following a brief warm-up.

Stefanski reiterated Monday that Watson’s shoulder is structurally sound, but the 28-year-old felt he couldn’t perform at a winning level.

Stefanski revealed Watson was unable to throw a pass at full strength in practice last week. When he took the field about three hours before kickoff, Watson made a few soft tosses and knew he wouldn’t be able to throw with the velocity he needed.

The Browns are on their bye week, which should give Watson time to heal before Cleveland hosts San Francisco on Oct. 15.

Herbert playing through broken finger

Justin Herbert is not expected to miss any playing time despite having a broken middle finger on his non-throwing hand.

The Chargers quarterback fractured his left hand late in the third quarter after it got caught in the helmet of Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby after being intercepted by Trevon Moehrig. He wore a split on the hand during the fourth quarter.

Herbert still ended up completing two of his three pass attempts in the fourth quarter, including one for 51 yards up the sideline to Joshua Palmer late in the fourth quarter to seal a 24-17 victory.

“He’s a tough customer,” coach Brandon Staley said on Monday in updating Herbert’s situation.

The Chargers (2-2) have their bye this week before hosting the Dallas Cowboys in a Monday night game on Oct. 16.

Herbert joked after the game that the injury was “just a flesh wound” but admitted that the pain level was pretty low and that he felt fine. The 25-year-old is tied for second in the league in completions (103), fifth in passer rating (106.3), and tied for seventh with seven touchdown passes.

This past offseason Herbert had surgery to his left shoulder because of a torn labrum.

Star Taylor back for Colts

The Colts will activate All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor this week, and he could play Sunday against Tennessee.

Coach Shane Steichen told reporters Monday he expects Taylor to practice starting Wednesday, and the team will evaluate whether he’s ready to start playing in games. The Patriots play Indianapolis on Nov. 12 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The former Wisconsin Badger missed all of the Colts’ offseason workouts following offseason ankle surgery and spent all of training camp and the first four weeks of the regular season on the physically unable to perform list.

Taylor, the 2021 NFL rushing champ who rushed for nearly 3,000 combined yards in his first two seasons, has been mired in an ugly contact dispute with the team. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and was hoping to cash in with an extension before this season.

Saints not panicking

Saints coach Dennis Allen has ruled out removing offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. after a New Orleans’s scoring average dropped to 15.5 points per game, tied for fourth lowest in the NFL before Monday night’s game. Carmichael’s two seasons as a coordinator under the defensive-minded Allen haven’t gone as well as when Drew Brees was the quarterback in 2012 ... Chase Claypool’s exile from the Bears will continue. Coach Matt Eberflus said Claypool won’t practice with the team this week after the wide receiver was inactive for the loss to the Broncos. Eberflus said Claypool was told to stay away from the team Sunday, although he did not characterize it as a suspension.