Devon Witherspoon leads sack-happy Seahawks past offensively inept Giants

A fourth-quarter interception by Quandre Diggs set up a field goal by Jason Myers in the fourth quarter as the Seattle improve to 6-0 at MetLife Stadium, including the franchise’s only Super Bowl win.

Geno Smith threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf late in the first quarter after a strip-sack by defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. set up a short drive and Kenneth Walker III scored on a 1-yard run just before halftime as the Seahawks (3-1) won their third straight.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon scored on a 97-yard interception return late in the third quarter and the Seahawks tied a team record with 11 sacks in a 24-3 victory over the struggling Giants on Monday night.

Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Witherspoon, and Uchenna Nwosu each had two sacks. Wagner also had 17 tackles.

Graham Gano kicked a 55-yard field goal for the Giants (1-3), who have played one good half in four games this season and have looked nothing like the team that last year made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Seattle was clinging to a 14-3 lead late in third quarter when the Giants moved from their 43 to the Seahawks 5. On second and goal, Daniel Jones tried to hit Parris Campbell and the receiver seemed to stumble. Jones’ pass went to Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, and he scored almost untouched crossing from the right side of the field to the left to make it 21-3.

The Giants’ offense has really struggled the past two games with star running back Saquon Barkley out with high ankle sprain and left tackle Andrew Thomas down with hamstring injury for three games.

The Seahawks didn’t do a lot against the Giants defense. The only real drive they had was seven plays and 75 yards just before halftime that was engineered by backup Drew Lock, who replaced Smith after he tweaked a knee and needed X-rays. The drive included a 51-yard pass to Noah Fant.

Smith, who returned for the second half, finished 13 of 20 for 110 yards. A battered Jones was 27 of 34 for 203 yards. He ran 10 times for 66 yards.

Seahawks’ Adams injured again

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams had to leave his first game in more than a year when he sustained a concussion on the opening series.

Adams, who tore a quadriceps tendon in the 2022 season opener, was hurt when he was kneed in the helmet by Jones as he attempted to tackle the quarterback on a scramble. The three-time Pro Bowler immediately went to his knees and walked off the field with trainers next to him.

After about five minutes, the seven-year veteran was ruled out.

The 27-year-old was drafted by the Jets with the sixth pick overall in 2017. He was traded to Seattle in the summer of 2020.

In his brief appearance against New York, Seattle used Adams as mostly a hybrid linebacker playing in the box. He had an early pressure on Jones and a hard tackle on a short pass to Parris Campbell.



