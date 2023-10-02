EMass boys’ soccer: Captaining Needham to a pair of bounce-back wins, Campbell Keyes headlines Players of the Week

Kaiky Araujo, Rockland — The talented sophomore striker scored on a bicycle kick in Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Hull and provided the winner late in the second half of Thursday’s 3-2 win over Abington in a South Shore League clash.
Campbell Keyes, Needham — The senior captain scored three goals — two off headers — and added stifling defense as the Rockets rebounded from their first loss of the season against St. John’s Prep by securing Bay State wins over Walpole (4-1) and Brookline (2-1).
Riley Donovan, Billerica — While forwards Ryan Jacob and Jason Xintaropoulos provided the scoring, the junior keeper stood tall in net, recording shutouts in wins over Central Catholic and Haverhill and stopping 15 shots in Saturday’s win 4-1 over Andover.
Mehdi Khemmich, St. Mary’s — The junior striker kept the Spartans (6-0-2) unbeaten, scoring the second-half equalizer in Monday’s 1-1 tie with Gloucester and netting the winning goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Malden Catholic. Khemmich also assisted on the first goal against the Lancers.
Alessandro Neyra, Hingham — The junior forward scored four goals across two wins, including both tallies in Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Hanover, as the Harbormen (6-0-0) remained perfect and improved their goal differential to 21-1.
Ben Novo, Westport — The senior midfielder netted three goals in Thursday’s 7-0 win over Holbrook, with brother Landen notching four assists. Ben also recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s 9-0 win over Avon, helping the Wildcats (6-0-0) stay undefeated.