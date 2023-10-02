EMass boys’ soccer: With strength in numbers, BC High stays atop Globe’s Top 20 poll

It was a week of highs and lows for many teams in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ soccer poll, including top-ranked BC High. The Eagles opened the week with a 1-1 tie against a strong Lexington team, but suffered their first loss on Saturday, 1-0 to Leominster. Despite the setback, BC High remains No. 1 in the latest poll thanks to its head-to-head win over No. 2 St. John’s Prep.

Winchester moves up to No. 5 after continuing its impressive start with wins over Woburn and Lexington. The Red & Black have yet to concede a goal this season, boasting a 35-0 goal differential. Franklin earned the win of the week, a 3-0 victory over St. John’s Shrewsbury in a rematch of last year’s Division 1 quarterfinal, vaulting the Panthers to No. 6.