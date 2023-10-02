EMass boys’ soccer: With strength in numbers, BC High stays atop Globe’s Top 20 poll

It was a week of highs and lows for many teams in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ soccer poll, including top-ranked BC High. The Eagles opened the week with a 1-1 tie against a strong Lexington team, but suffered their first loss on Saturday, 1-0 to Leominster. Despite the setback, BC High remains No. 1 in the latest poll thanks to its head-to-head win over No. 2 St. John’s Prep.
Winchester moves up to No. 5 after continuing its impressive start with wins over Woburn and Lexington. The Red & Black have yet to concede a goal this season, boasting a 35-0 goal differential. Franklin earned the win of the week, a 3-0 victory over St. John’s Shrewsbury in a rematch of last year’s Division 1 quarterfinal, vaulting the Panthers to No. 6.
Framingham and Lexington stay in the top 10 despite losses, while Newton South defined the unevenness of the week. The Lions earned an impressive non league win over Framingham on Tuesday before falling to Boston Latin on Thursday, keeping them at No. 17.
Billerica debuts in the poll at No. 20, riding a seven-game winning streak highlighted by a win over fellow Merrimack Valley power Lowell.
The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ soccer poll
The Globe poll as of Oct. 3, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
1. BC High (4-1-2)
2. St. John’s Prep (6-1-2)
3. Needham (7-1-1)
4. Concord-Carlisle (5-0-0)
5. Winchester (7-0-0)
6. Franklin (6-0-3)
7. Masconomet (6-0-1)
8. Framingham (4-2-1)
9. Lexington (4-2-2)
10. Newton North (3-1-2)
11. Oliver Ames (5-2-1)
12. Pembroke (6-0-0)
13. Hingham (6-0-0)
14. Weymouth (4-1-3)
15. Hopkinton (5-0-2)
16. St. John’s Shrewsbury (4-3-1)
17. Newton South (4-3-1)
18. Gloucester (7-0-1)
19. Acton-Boxborough (4-0-3)
20. Billerica (8-1-0)