Game times in Major League Baseball drop by an average of 24 minutes in first year of pitch clock

The average game time dropped to its 1985 level after passing 3 hours for the first time in 2016. It reached a record 3:10 in 2021 before the introduction of the PitchCom electronic pitch-calling device helped bring it down to 3:04 last year. Over the objections of the players’ association, MLB instituted a pitch clock set at 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on base.

The average time of a nine-inning major league game dropped to 2 hours, 40 minutes in the first year of the pitch clock, a 24-minute decrease in a season of change that resulted in a spike in batting average and the most stolen bases in nearly 40 years.

Advertisement

There were nine 3½-hour games, down from a record 390 in 2021.

Miami had the fastest average at just under 2:35, while Baltimore and San Diego topped the majors at 2:44.

MLB’s clock will remain the same for the postseason, which averaged 3:23 for nine-inning games last year.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

As part of the clock, MLB instituted penalties for violations that included balls against pitchers and strikes against batters. The Mets led with 57 violations, followed by Tampa Bay (52), Pittsburgh (51), San Diego (48), and Miami (47). Seattle had the fewest with 15.

The Pirates topped pitcher violations with 41, followed by the Yankees with 37, and the Mets and Rays with 36 each. The Mariners had the fewest with six. Washington led batter violations with 17, one more than the Mets and Miami. St. Louis had just two, one fewer than Baltimore and the Chicago White Sox.

Philadelphia reliever Craig Kimbrel had the most individual violations with 13, followed by Toronto starter Chris Bassitt with 12 and the Pirates’ Johan Oviedo with 11. Washington’s Ildemaro Vargas led batters with five.

The major league batting average rose to .248 from .243 last year, which had been its lowest since 1968. Runs increased to an average of 9.2 per game from 8.6 and stolen bases to 1.4 from 1.0 following the introduction of 18-inch square bases, up from 15 inches. The 3,503 steals were up from 2,486 last year and the most since 1987. The 80.2 percent success rate was the highest in big league history, topping the 75.7 in 2021, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Advertisement

Home runs increased to 5,868 from 5,215 but remained well below the record 6,776 of 2019.

Batters struck out 41,844 times, up from 40,812, but down from the peak of 42,823 in 2019 when they set a record for the 12th straight season.

Also, attendance topped 70 million for the first time in six years. Total attendance of 70.75 million was up 9.6 percent from last year’s 64.56 million, and the average of 29,295 was up 9.1 percent from last year’s 26,843, the commissioner’s office said.

The total and average were the highest since MLB drew 72.67 million in 2017 for an average of 30,042. MLB set its record attendance in 2007 with a total of 79.5 million and an average of 32,785.