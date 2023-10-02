Mets introduce New York native David Stearns as team’s first president of baseball operations

The former Milwaukee Brewers boss was introduced by owner Steve Cohen at a Citi Field news conference on the heels of a hugely disappointing season. Despite championship aspirations and a record $355 million payroll on opening day, New York dropped out of playoff contention by midsummer and finished fourth in the National League East.

Stearns was formally appointed the first president of baseball operations in Mets history Monday, taking over the hometown team he cheered as a child.

Decades ago, David Stearns used to sneak into New York’s Shea Stadium to root for the Mets. Now, he holds their entire roster in his hands.

“I’m thrilled to be here. This is my home. It’s nice to be back,” Stearns said. “I’ve got plenty of work to do.”

The 38-year-old executive was placed above general manager Billy Eppler and under Cohen in a working structure fairly common around baseball but new to the Mets.

Stearns will lead a search for the team’s next manager after Buck Showalter was fired Sunday.

“I view the managerial position as one of true partnership,” Stearns said, later adding he’d be open to a first-time manager. “There’s no one I have in mind. We are going to cast a wide net. We’re going to have a real process.”

He also said he expects Pete Alonso to be New York’s first baseman on Opening Day next year — the All-Star slugger has been the subject of trade speculation because he’s eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.

Stearns worked in the commissioner’s office at Major League Baseball from 2008-11. He was Cleveland’s director of baseball operations in 2012 and an assistant GM with Houston from 2013-15. After taking over the Brewers, he enjoyed a winning run while leading Milwaukee’s baseball operations department from September 2015 through the 2022 season before stepping down and moving into an advisory role.

Mom of Lowe brothers in cancer fight

The mother of Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe and Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe will not make the trip to St. Petersburg, Fla., for the AL Wild Card Series featuring her sons that begins Tuesday because she is battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

The Lowe brothers, who both began their pro careers in the Tampa Bay minor league system, first shared a major league field together when the Rays and Rangers met at Tropicana Field in June. The Rangers acquired Nathaniel in a December 2020 trade, while Josh was still making his way through the minor leagues.

Wendy Lowe and husband Dave attended that series, and she wore a custom, split baseball jersey — one half a white Rays uniform, the other in Rangers blue, with “Lowe” written across the back.

Woodruff out for Brewers

Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff will miss this week’s NL Wild Card Series against Arizona because of a right shoulder injury.

“Frankly, his availability for the postseason is up in the air at this point,” manager Craig Counsell said Monday, a day before the opener of the best-of-three series against the Diamondbacks.

Woodruff is dealing with what Counsell described as a capsular injury. He had been expected to start Game 2 for the NL Central champions, following Corbin Burnes.

Woodruff was 5-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 11 starts. He made two starts in April, then was sidelined until Aug. 6 with a sub-scapular strain.

Melvin, Preller safe in San Diego

Manager Bob Melvin and general manager A.J. Preller appear to be safe in their jobs with the big-spending yet underwhelming San Diego Padres after owner Peter Seidler said in a statement that the current leadership team “continues to have my full support.”

The announcement came less than 24 hours after the Padres finished the most disappointing season in franchise history at 82-80. They were eliminated from playoff contention Friday night, a bitter result for a team that came into the season with World Series expectations after making a stirring run to the NLCS last fall and then increasing their payroll to around $250 million, the third highest in baseball.