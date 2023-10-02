NFL Week 4: Panthers might be having buyer’s remorse with No. 1 pick Bryce Young

The Panthers are 0-4 after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, with the offense lacking punch and Young looking out of place on an NFL field. Meanwhile, No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud is thriving for the Texans, and No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson has turned a rebuilding Colts team into a formidable opponent.

But the Panthers have to be worried about Bryce Young. So far, it’s looking like they chose the wrong quarterback with the No. 1 pick .

It would be foolish to make definitive statements about a quarterback just four games into his career. Rookies often struggle, especially those that join rebuilding teams.

Advertisement

The rookie QB comparison is where we begin the Week 4 review:

▪ The Panthers believed that Young’s arm and athleticism could overcome his 5-foot-10-inch height. But through three games (he missed the Week 3 loss at Seattle), Young looks physically overmatched.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

He has led just two touchdown drives and is averaging a paltry 4.9 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 33rd out of 34 qualifying QBs. He did complete 25 of 32 passes against Vikings, but it was all dinks and dunks for 204 yards. He’s the only starting quarterback who has not completed a 25-yard pass this season.

Young’s arm hasn’t been impressive, and neither has been his pocket presence. He took five sacks for 55 yards against the Vikings, and lost a fumble that was returned for a momentum-changing touchdown in the third quarter.

It’s certainly not time to write Young off. But the Panthers must be feeling some buyer’s remorse.

▪ Meanwhile, Stroud has made football fun again in Houston. The Texans are 2-2 with consecutive blowout wins over the Jaguars and Steelers, and Stroud is leading the way after throwing for 306 yards and two touchdowns Sunday.

Advertisement

After four games, Stroud ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards (1,212), third in yards per attempt (8.03), and ninth in passer rating (100.6). But these two stats are the most impressive: He leads the NFL in completions of 25 yards (12) and has not thrown an interception in four games, against six touchdowns.

Stroud has the size (6-3) and arm of an NFL quarterback, and is increasingly looking like the player the Panthers should have drafted.

▪ Richardson has been exactly as advertised so far. He certainly is raw — he was 11 of 25 in Sunday’s loss to the Rams — but there is no denying Richardson’s physical prowess at 6-4 and 240 pounds. He is proving to be tough to keep down for a full 60 minutes.

The Colts trailed, 23-0, midway through the third quarter, but Richardson marched them up and down the field for three touchdowns and willed his team into overtime, where it ultimately lost.

“Once he gets rolling, he gets rolling,” Colts coach Shane Steichen said.

Anthony Richardson let loose with a high-flying spike after scoring a touchdown vs. the Rams. Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Backed by Steichen, who helped develop Jalen Hurts into one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, Richardson is already proving to be one of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers.

▪ The AFC East goes through Buffalo until proven otherwise. The Dolphins have the look of a Super Bowl contender, but the Bills’ 48-20 win was their 10th in 11 games over Miami.

The Dolphins’ offense still racked up 393 yards and will be fine. But for all the hype about defensive coordinator Vic Fangio this offseason, the Dolphins rank 28th in points allowed (29.8 per game) and were run out of the building by the Bills.

Advertisement

▪ The Bills secured their third straight blowout win following their Week 1 loss to the Jets. Josh Allen threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns, becoming just the 10th quarterback in the last decade to throw at least 20 passes and have a perfect 158.3 passer rating. With Allen making smart decisions, the Bills are tough to beat.

Josh Allen (right) was on his game — again — as the Bills trounced the Dolphins. Timothy T Ludwig/Getty

▪ It’s becoming increasingly difficult not to root for Zach Wilson and the Jets. With the whole world calling for his benching, and everyone expecting the Jets to get blown out by the Chiefs, Wilson played the best game of his career Sunday night, completing 28 of 39 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns, leading an impressive comeback that fell short in a 23-20 loss.

It was unfortunate that Wilson ruined his big night by fumbling away the ball late, but it was hard not to be impressed with his demeanor, especially when he took full responsibility for the loss. The Jets just might salvage their season if they can build on Wilson’s performance next Sunday at Denver.

Quick hits

▪ Neither of last year’s Super Bowl teams is playing great right now, but the 3-1 Chiefs have far more cause for concern. Patrick Mahomes is averaging a career-low 7.0 yards per attempt and struggling to connect with any receiver not named Kelce. The 4-0 Eagles are still finding their footing on offense, but have scored either 25 or 34 points each week.

Advertisement

▪ It is always admirable when a quarterback tries to play through injury, but sometimes he needs to realize when he is holding his team back. The Bengals are 1-3 and the lowest-scoring team in the NFL (12.3 points per game) after Sunday’s 27-3 loss to the Titans, and should consider sitting Joe Burrow for a few weeks to get his calf healed properly.

The Saints fell to 2-2 with a 26-9 loss to the Bucs, and Derek Carr was ineffective playing through a shoulder sprain, throwing for just 127 yards on 37 passes. They might want to start Jameis Winston this Sunday at New England.

▪ The Falcons have a talented roster but may be wasting it on a developmental year for second-year QB Desmond Ridder, who was dreadful in a winnable game against the Jaguars. The Falcons really should have traded this offseason for Ryan Tannehill, who thrived in Tennessee when Falcons coach Arthur Smith was his offensive coordinator.

▪ Bears coach Matt Eberflus may want to get his house ready to put on the market. The Bears have lost 14 straight games, and they became the first team in NFL history to allow 25 points in 14 straight. The last time they didn’t? Their 33-14 win over the Patriots last October.

Advertisement

Things are getting tough to bear for Chicago coach Matt Eberflus. Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

▪ The best performance of Sunday: Bills safety Damar Hamlin returning to action for the first time following his cardiac arrest last January. Hamlin played zero defensive snaps but 18 on special teams in the win over the Dolphins.

Tracking Guys That Boston Fans May Care About

▪ Falcons TE Jonnu Smith: Had six catches for 95 yards, including an impressive 33-yard catch-and-run, in the loss to the Jaguars. Smith went for just 294 and 245 yards in two years in New England, but already has 179 yards this year.

▪ Raiders coach Josh McDaniels: Finding new, painful ways to lose, with rookie backup Aidan O’Connell throwing a pick at the goal line with 2:39 left, then the defense giving up a 51-yard pass on third and 10 in a loss to the Chargers. The Raiders are 1-3 and the season is slipping away quickly.

▪ Chargers CB J.C. Jackson: Was active this week but didn’t play a snap in the Chargers’ win.

▪ Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins: Had four catches for 63 yards in a win over the Bengals.

▪ Titans K Nick Folk: Now 10 for 10 this season after hitting two more field goals, including a 53-yarder.

▪ Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Can you pick a lane, please? Had a 27-3 loss to Browns last week, and a 27-3 win over Bengals this week to improve to 2-2.