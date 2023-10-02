Watch live, key takeaways: Red Sox hold end-of-season press conference, talk Tim Wakefield

The Red Sox are holding their annual end-of-season press conference after wrapping up the 2023 slate with a 78-84 record.
The press conference comes at a difficult time, a day after the death of beloved Red Sox knuckleballer and NESN personality Tim Wakefield. Manager Alex Cora and team president Sam Kennedy are speaking.
Watch live here, and follow along for takeaways:
LIVE with Sam Kennedy & Alex Cora for our end-of-season press conference: https://t.co/vLdHpm71oy— Red Sox (@RedSox) October 2, 2023
Key takeaways
Kennedy on the search for a baseball operations leader to replace Chaim Bloom:
“It’s going to be a much different process than the last time we made a change in leadership. We plan to take our team, we plan to be very deliberaye, we’re going to have internal candidates, we’re going to have extrernal candidates, we’re going to have a consistent, robust process that hopefully leads us to the right person or people. You’d love to have clarity as soon as possible, but we’re not going to let any timeline put constraints on the process.”
Advertisement
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.