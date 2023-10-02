Red Sox reset: A look at the contract status of every player on the 40-man roster

The Red Sox finished with 40 players on their 40-man roster and five players on the 60-day injured list. Here’s the contract status of all those players.

The club fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom before the season’s end, initiating yet another organizational overhaul.

The Red Sox season, once again, ended earlier than they hoped, and the offseason is under way. They finished 78-84, their second losing season in a row and second straight last-place finish.

Under contract (8)

3B Rafael Devers (through 2033 at $313.5 million): Devers begins the first year of his lucrative deal next season. He slashed .271/.351/.500 with an .851 OPS and 33 homers but regressed defensively, and some of those offensive numbers came to life when the team was already out of contention.

Advertisement

SS Trevor Story (through 2027 at $95 million, plus a team option in 2028 at $25 million): The first two years of Story’s deal have been a wash mainly because of injury. He’s finally healthy and proved he’s still an elite defender at shortstop, but the bat never quite came around.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

LF Masataka Yoshida (through 2027 at $74.4 million): He got off to a promising start in his first year in the majors but declined in the second half because of fatigue. His defense remains a concern.

LHP Chris Sale (through 2024 at $27.5 million, with $20 million vesting option in 2025): His vesting option becomes guaranteed in 2025 if he finishes top 10 in American League Cy Young voting and does not finish the year on the IL. That is a very tall task given Sale’s injury history. He made his most starts (20) in 2023 since 2019, the year when his UCL blew out, which led to Tommy John surgery.

RHP Kenley Jansen (through 2024 at $16 million): He provided the bullpen with some structure as the full-time closer. He finished one save shy of 30 after his season was cut short in September because of COVID.

Advertisement

RHP Garrett Whitlock (through 2026 at $16.5 million; team option at $8.25 million in 2027, $1 million buyout; team option in 2028 at $10.5 million, $500,000 buyout): He dealt with elbow trouble in 2023, starting the season in the rotation but ultimately moving to the bullpen. Whitlock should remain a reliever, one who can work multiple innings.

Garrett Whitlock went 5-5 in 22 appearances this season. Ron Jenkins/Getty

OF Rob Refsnyder (through 2024 at $1.85 million): He earned his extension in 2023 as a bench option against lefthanded pitching. With a crowded outfield in 2024, he could be a trade option.

RHP Chris Martin (through 2024 at $9.5 million): He was Bloom’s best free agent signing, posting a 1.05 ERA in 51⅓ innings to go along with a 1.032 WHIP.

Options (3)

RHP Corey Kluber (2024 club option at $11 million): He was shut down toward the end of the year with a shoulder issue. Before that, he posted a 7.04 ERA in 15 games (nine starts). It’s almost a certainty that his option will be declined.

Corey Kluber got the start on Opening Day but lasted just 3⅓ innings. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

3B Justin Turner (2024 player option at $13.4 million): His deal is tricky. If he opts out, he will still receive $6.7 million of his 2024 deal. That’s a benefit to Turner, who will likely enter free agency after an excellent 2023 with the Sox.

LHP Joely Rodriguez (2024 team option at $4.25 million): Logged just 10 innings in 2023 because of injury. His option will likely be declined.

Advertisement

Free agents (3)

LHP James Paxton: He was exceptional in the first half of the season after missing all of 2022 with setbacks following Tommy John surgery. He faded toward the latter part of 2023, ending the season on the IL.

OF Adam Duvall: He can slug with the best of them, and he did just that in 2023, his first year with the Red Sox. The outfielder suffered a wrist fracture in April that forced him to miss two months. The Red Sox should have some interest in a Duvall return next year.

INF Adalberto Mondesi: He was supposed to be Story’s fill-in at shortstop, but Mondesi, who underwent ACL surgery at the start of 2022, never made it to the diamond after multiple setbacks.

0-3 years of service time (25)

These players are under team control and not yet arbitration-eligible. They are guaranteed at least the major league minimum unless released.

OF/INF Ceddanne Rafaela: He’s a wizard in the outfield, and the overall tools at the plate are there. But he might need a little bit more seasoning in Triple A.

The Red Sox got a glimpse of Ceddanne Rafaela's potential in the latter half of the season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

OF Wilyer Abreu: The outfielder is big-league-ready. Manager Alex Cora is bullish on Abreu and raves about his plate discipline and overall package at the plate.

1B Triston Casas: The first baseman made quite the impression at the plate in his first full season, batting .263/.367/.490 with an .856 OPS and 24 homers. He was the Red Sox’ best hitter all summer and could be a force in the middle of the order for years.

Advertisement

RHP Zack Kelly: Missed a lot of the year with an elbow injury. Eats up innings.

RHP Kaleb Ort: He had a 6.26 ERA in 23 innings.

RHP Josh Winckowski: Cora said Winckowski could start, but it seems as though he has found his footing as a multi-inning reliever.

C Connor Wong: Pitchers rave about his game-calling. Wong, one of the pieces in the Mookie Betts deal, has proven himself as a solid big leaguer.

RHP Brayan Bello: He had a 4.27 ERA in his first full year in the majors; but for a few bad outings toward the end of the season, it would have been lower than 4.00. The Sox are optimistic about the 24-year-old righthander.

Brayan Bello led the staff with 12 victories. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

RHP Wyatt Mills: He missed all of 2023 because of an elbow issue that ultimately required Tommy John surgery.

RHP Kutter Crawford: Registered a 4.04 ERA in 31 games (23 starts). He will build up as a starter during the offseason.

RHP Mauricio Llovera: He was acquired via trade from the Giants in 2023.

OF Jarren Duran: He had a breakout year, batting .295/.346/.482 with an .828 OPS and 8 homers, plus a team-leading 24 stolen bases before a toe surgery ended his season. Come Opening Day, Duran should be an everyday player or a trade candidate.

INF Pablo Reyes: The Red Sox traded Kiké Hernández near the deadline and kept Reyes, who filled in nicely up the middle, but they have to have better big-league options next season.

Advertisement

RHP Tanner Houck: What’s he going to be — a reliever or a starter? He remained in the rotation this year but the numbers scream reliever.

INF Enmanuel Valdez: He’s a poor defensive player at second base, and the Red Sox can’t afford to carry more defensive liabilities.

RHP Nick Robertson: Acquired in the Hernández trade, Robertson has a live arm and intriguing stuff despite his 6.55 ERA in 11 innings with the Sox.

LHP Chris Murphy: He had some moments in 2023, mainly in a bulk or multi-inning role. Had a 4.91 ERA on the season.

LHP Joe Jacques: A crafty lefty who could serve as a minor league depth piece.

LHP Brandon Walter: Posted a 6.26 ERA in nine games.

RHP Zack Weiss: Registered a 2.08 ERA in 8⅔ innings.

RHP Logan Gillaspie: Claimed off waivers from the Orioles in early September, he compiled a 4.43 ERA between Baltimore’s Triple A Norfolk team and Triple A Worcester.

RHP Justin Garza: A veteran depth piece.

INF David Hamilton: He underwent thumb surgery at the end of the season. Hamilton is a burner on the bases, swiping 57 bags for the WooSox, the most in Triple A history.

LHP Brennan Bernardino: He was one of the more effective lefthanded relievers in the bullpen, putting together a 3.20 ERA in 55 games.

RHP Bryan Mata: He was the Sox’ No. 1 pitching prospect but injuries have plagued his path to the majors. He will pitch in the Arizona Fall League.

Arbitration-eligible (6)

These players are under team control but must be offered a contract by Jan. 12 or they become free agents. If necessary, their 2024 salary would be determined by arbitration.

1B Bobby Dalbec: With the emergence of Casas, and Bloom unable to find a trade he liked, Dalbec spent much of the season in Worcester, where he blasted 33 homers.

RHP John Schreiber: A shoulder injury limited him for part of this season, which was a mixed bag. He’s entering his first year of arbitration.

C Reese McGuire: He’s a solid backup catcher.

OF Alex Verdugo: A year away from free agency, he had a down year offensively. Defensively, however, Verdugo should win a Gold Glove in right field, and the Sox could look to move him this offseason.

RHP Nick Pivetta: He had a good year, serving as a starter, then a reliever, and then back to a starter again. He registered a 4.04 ERA in 142⅔ innings, appearing in 38 games (16 starts).

INF Luis Urias: He was acquired from the Brewers at the deadline and has two more years of team control.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.