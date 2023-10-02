Looking back at the career of Russ Francis: All-Pro tight end, free spirit, and a subject of legend

The stories of Francis’s life and career are the stuff of legend, as he became something of a folk hero in more than one part of the world. Let’s take a look back at some of the best moments of his football career, plus a couple of detours along the way.

Francis’s name isn’t the most famous among younger Patriots fans, but for New Englanders of a certain vintage, he was among the very best tight ends in the NFL and one of Steve Grogan’s most dependable pass catchers in the mid 1970s.

Former Patriots tight end Russ Francis, a three-time Pro Bowler in New England and later a Super Bowl champion with the 49ers, was killed in a plane crash outside Lake Placid on Sunday. Francis was 70.

Advertisement

May 7, 1971: Francis wasn’t just a great football player, he was an outstanding all-around athlete. After spending much of his early years in Hawaii, Francis finished high school at Pleasant Hill in Oregon, where he joined the track and field team and shattered the national record in the javelin. His 259-foot-9-inch hurl stood as the national high school mark for 17 years, and according to newspaper reports, came less than two months after Francis first threw a javelin in competition.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Jan. 28, 1975: After playing just 14 games for the varsity squad during four injury-plagued years at the University of Oregon, Francis dropped out and spent some time as a professional wrestler (following in the footsteps of his father, “Gentleman” Ed Francis, among the most prominent professional wrestlers and promoters in Hawaii) and training for the “Superstars” TV competition on ABC.

Francis still had a year of collegiate eligibility left, which kept him from declaring for the NFL Draft. So he found a loophole: He enrolled at rival Oregon State at the start of his last semester, a transfer that cost him his final year of eligibility — but made him eligible for the NFL.

Advertisement

This all took place just a week before the draft in January 1975, and plenty of teams were interested. Ed Francis told the Globe at the time that 22 teams had called in the space of 90 minutes; a scout from the Cowboys appeared at the Francis family’s front door with a stopwatch in hand, and Russ Francis obliged him with a 40-yard dash in blue jeans (he supposedly clocked in at 4.7 seconds).

The Patriots got their chance and took it, selecting Francis with the 16th pick in the first round, three days after Francis took on professional wrestler “Killer Kowalski” in Minneapolis.

“ ‘Russ Francis, professional wrestler and record-setting javelin thrower and prime-beef tight end from Dexter, Ore., was your basic ill-at-ease 6-feet-6 night stalker until the voice of the New England Patriots arose magically from his telephone at 8:15 yesterday morning and proclaimed him their favorite football player in the land.’ Leigh Montville, The Boston Globe, Jan. 29, 1975

Nov. 23, 1975: Francis immediately became one of New England’s top receivers, hauling in 35 passes for 636 yards and 4 touchdowns, each second on the team behind Randy Vataha. The 6-foot-6-inch tight end had his best day in Week 10, catching seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown against the Bills. It wasn’t enough in a loss to Buffalo, which rode a a four-touchdown day from O.J. Simpson to a 45-31 win.

Sept. 26, 1976: Francis became a household name in New England and beyond after a breakout performance in September 1976, catching six passes for 139 yards and a touchdown against the defending champion Steelers in a 30-27 win.

With the Patriots trailing, 20-9, a surprise play-action pass on fourth and 1 sprung Francis for a 38-yard touchdown pass that kick-started the comeback and led legendary sportscaster Howard Cosell to proclaim that “he may someday be All-World. So big, so strong, so powerful, and indeed, so fast.”

Advertisement

Dec. 15, 1976: While his receiving numbers weren’t as impressive as his flashy rookie campaign, Francis did enough in 1976 to be named to his first of three consecutive Pro Bowls.

Francis also received the first of two All-Pro nods — the second came in 1978 — as he established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He was the Patriots’ leading pass-catcher in ‘78 with 39 receptions, racking up 543 yards and adding 4 touchdowns.

March 29, 1981: Between NFL seasons, Francis was always up to something. In both 1980 and 1981, he competed in ABC’s “Superstars,” a TV competition pitting athletes from 10 different sports in various events that were not their own. He finished second in the 1980 Superstars Final, beating out the likes of baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt and basketball Hall of Famer Gail Goodrich. In March 1981, he came in third in the World Superstars event, winning the swimming and weightlifting portions but losing the overall title to Formula 1 world champion Jody Scheckter.

July 22, 1981: After his best statistical season in 1980, when Francis caught 41 passes for 664 yards and 8 touchdowns (all career highs), Francis stunned the Patriots and their fans with his abrupt retirement ahead of the 1981 season at just 28 years old.

Advertisement

Francis only cited “personal reasons,” leaving fans and media to speculate about the reasons for his sudden departure. Tensions with the team would later surface over an unpaid Pro Bowl bonus in 1977 when Francis missed the game after a motorcycle injury, as well as the team’s treatment of Darryl Stingley after the receiver was paralyzed during a game in in 1978.

Russ Francis (center) goes up for a catch against two defenders in 1979. George Rizer/Globe Staff

Francis was close with Stingley, his roommate, and was the first person at Stingley’s side after a brutal hit from the Raiders’ Jack Tatum in 1978. He was affected by that incident (and the Patriots’ attempts to cancel Stingley’s health insurance in the aftermath) and seemed disillusioned by the violence of football.

Six months after his retirement, the Bulletin in Bend, Ore., published an interview with Francis, writing that he’d had enough of the time restraints and travel, of the violence synonymous with professional football, and above all else, not being able to live his life the way he wanted.

“I spent a lot of hours talking to people that had lived a full life,” Francis told the Bulletin in January 1982. “I was always curious with what those people were thinking. Most of them knew they were in the winter of their life. They knew they didn’t have much time left.

“And one of the resounding memories I have from those people is that nearly everyone of them would say, ‘I wish I could have done more with my life. I can’t believe I’m at this stage so fast.’ ”

Advertisement

“ ‘Francis, free-spirited, colorful and talented, also had a deeper side that often was lost in his puckish and humorous ways. Perhaps symbolically, the only trophy in the living room of Francis’ Hawai’i home did not concern the glory of football. Francis was most proud of his award in the 1980 Hawaii Cowchip Throwing Contest.’ Michael Madden, The Boston Globe, July 22, 1981

The sports page of the Boston Globe on July 22, 1981, after Russ Francis announced his shocking retirement. Globe Archives

April 27, 1982: Francis spent a year on the sidelines and began a broadcasting career with ABC, but was eventually coaxed out of retirement by 49ers coach Bill Walsh, who sent a first-round pick, two second-rounders, and a fourth-round selection in the 1982 NFL Draft to New England to acquire him.

Francis had interviewed Walsh at that year’s Pro Bowl, and the Hall of Fame coach convinced him to give football another shot.

In a 2009 interview, Francis recalled, “Bill said, ‘This is the only time in your life that you’ll be able to do this. Your time is very narrow and all of the guys on this team are the best at what they do. I mean that. They are the best at what they do. That means you get better every day instead of every week. If you want to find out how good you could be, then you need to come play with us.’ ”

Francis struggled in 1982 but turned in a strong campaign in 1983, playing all 16 games and catching four passes for 48 yards in a loss to the Redskins in the NFC Championship game.

According to the mother of his son, Francis kept up his piloting in San Francisco: “To Russ, flying was like breathing,” Kate Naiman wrote late Sunday. “It came naturally and he lived for it. He used to fly his P-51 Mustang to practice and land in the stadium parking lot and really piss off Bill Walsh.”

Russ Francis (left) is pictured in 2007 with former Patriot Doug Flutie (center) and former Celtic M.L. Carr. Brett, Bill Globe Photo

Jan. 20, 1985: Francis’s topsy-turvy career had its crowning moment at the end of the 1985 season, as he caught five passes from Joe Montana for 60 yards as the 49ers routed the Dolphins, 38-16, to win Super Bowl XIX.

“That was the best game I’ve ever played in,” Francis said afterward. “It was like all the teams and all the games you’ve played come together on this one night. It was just a very satisfying feeling.”

April 7, 1986: Francis spent the 1986 offseason pursuing his typical hobbies: aviation, skydiving, riding his motorcycle, and competing in the second edition of WrestleMania.

A year after winning a Super Bowl, the tight end swapped his cleats for wrestling shoes for a 20-man battle royale in Chicago that included fellow NFL players like William “The Refrigerator” Perry as well as WWF (now WWE) stars like Bret Hart and Andre the Giant, with whom Francis came face-to-face.

“He was looking at me like he was hungry and I was an hors d’oeuvre,” Francis recalled. “He hit me so hard, I hit the mat on the back of my neck and I bounced back to my feet and said, ‘You know Andre, I thought we were friends?’ With a big smile on his face, he said to me, ‘Outside the ring, we are friends. Inside the ring, I’m Andre the Giant.’ Then I hit him as hard as I could.”

November 4, 1989: Having been waived by the 49ers in 1987, Francis returned to the Patriots and played the final game of the season. He played 12 games in 1988 without the sort of production he offered in his first stint in New England, before injuries nixed his 1989 season.

That was enough for Francis, who announced his retirement — in much less shocking circumstances, this time — in November 1989.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.