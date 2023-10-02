Russ Francis, former Patriots tight end, killed in Lake Placid plane crash

Francis was a tight end who played for the Patriots from 1975 to 1980 and again from 1987 to 1989. Between 1982 and 1987, he played for San Francisco 49ers and was on the team when they won Super Bowl XIX and were coached by Bill Walsh.

McSpadden was piloting the single engine aircraft and Francis was a passenger when the single engine Cessna crashed near the Lake Placid Airport around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Lake Placid News reported.

Former New England Patriots tight end Russ Francis and Richard McSpadden, a former commander of the Air Force’s Thunderbird elite fighter aircraft demonstration squadron, were killed in a plane crash outside Lake Placid on Sunday.

Francis, who was 70, had a lifetime interest in aviation and recently purchased Lake Placid Airways, which provides scenic and charter flights out of the community on the edge of Adirondacks, according to the Lake Placid News.

Francis’s brother, Ed Francis, said via Facebook that the family was devastated by the news.

“I just got a phone call from my sister with some devastating news,” he wrote Sunday. “My older brother Russ Francis was just killed in an airplane crash in Lake Placid, New York. Needless to say, my family and I are completely flattened. Flying was my brother’s lifelong passion, and perhaps a fitting way for him to go. God speed to you my big brother!!”

Ed Francis’s words were echoed by Kate Naiman, the mother of Russ Francis’s son.

“I am shattered to share that my son’s father, NFL great Russ Francis, passed away, along with a friend, in a plane crash Sunday afternoon,” Naiman wrote Monday. “One of the hardest things I’ve ever done was to choke those words out to Michael. Sending aloha to Russ’s partner Jaxie, to Michael’s sister Rachel and brother Riley, to Russ’s sister, Pixie, and brothers Bill and Uncle Ed Francis. My heart aches for all of you.”

Naiman said of Russ Francis, “flying was like breathing...it came naturally and he lived for it. He used to fly his P-51 Mustang to practice and land in the [San Francisco] stadium parking lot and really piss off Bill Walsh. There will be some comfort down the road in knowing that he died doing the thing he loved most, but not today. Not today.”

She added: “A Hui Hou, Russell. Me Ke Aloha Pumehana.”

McSpadden was the senior vice president of the senior vice president of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and former commander of the Thunderbirds, according to the association. The group, known by the acronym of AOPA, represents owners of private aircraft and pilots.

“The Cessna 177 Cardinal in which Richard was in the right seat experienced an emergency after takeoff,” the association said in a statement. “The airplane attempted to return to the airport but failed to make the runway. Both occupants lost their lives.”

The association said McSpadden “was a very accomplished pilot, including serving as commander of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during his military career, and a trusted colleague, friend, son, husband, and father.”

“McSpadden served in the Air Force for 20 years, including the prestigious role of commander and flight leader of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team where he led over 100 flight demonstrations flying the lead aircraft,’' the association said.

Francis played 14 seasons in the NFL and was named to the Pro Bowl three times. He spent the first six seasons of his pro career in New England after being drafted out of Oregon in the first round of the 1975 draft.

A Pro Bowl selection in 1976, 1977, and 1978, Francis had 196 receptions for 2,996 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first six seasons from 1975 to 1980.

He retired ahead of the 1981 season at age 27 citing personal reasons, but then returned to the NFL in 1982 with the San Francisco 49ers. He played parts of six seasons in San Francisco from 1982 to 1987, including as part of a Super Bowl-championship team in 1984, before he was waived by the 49ers during the 1987 season.

He re-signed with the Patriots and played 12 games in 1988, his final pro season. Francis appeared in 162 regular-season games and had 393 receptions, 5,262 yards, and 40 touchdowns.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by multiple agencies.

This is a developing story.





