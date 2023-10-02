‘This one hurt’: Jayson Tatum says goodbye to former Celtics teammates Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon

Jayson Tatum took to Instagram late Sunday night to praise now-former teammates Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon.

The Celtics traded Brogdon and Williams to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a deal that brought Jrue Holiday to Boston.

Tatum, who has consistently spoken highly of Williams, said: “This one hurt. My brother right here. Toughest part about this business, appreciate you for everything. Super proud of the player you have become and excited to see how far you take it. Keep striving to be special and never change who you are. My dawg 4L till we link up again. Nothing but love.”