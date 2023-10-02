Share your favorite memories of Tim Wakefield

He died Sunday at the age of 57 after a battle with brain cancer.

Red Sox fans are reeling following the death of knuckleballer Tim Wakefield. Wakefield was a member of two World Series championship teams and one of the most accomplished players in Red Sox history.

Tim Wakefield #49 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after earning his 200th win after a game with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on September 13, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tributes from his former teammates have been pouring in following the news of his passing, with many sharing their appreciation for his character both on and off the field.

Now, we want to know: What will you remember most about Tim Wakefield?

Whether you watched him from your TV screen or met him in person, tell us about your experience by filling out the form below, or by leaving a comment.

Advertisement

<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/tim-wakefield-memories">View Survey</a>

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com. Follow her @jennaelaney and Instagram @jennaelaney.