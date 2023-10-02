Four things to know about Wenyen Gabriel, whom the Celtics signed to a training camp deal

Here are five things to know about the Celtics’ latest signing:

Gabriel, a 26-year-old, 6-foot-9 forward/center, averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

It may not have been their most eye-popping acquisition of the day ( see: Jrue Holiday ), but the Celtics agreed to a training camp deal with Wenyen Gabriel on Sunday .

He’s had a unique journey that includes some time in Massachusetts

Gabriel was born in Khartoum, Sudan, during a civil war between North and South Sudan.

His name, Wenyen, means “wipe your tears” and is a tribute to his sister, who died before he was born.

“I’ve kind of taken it on going forward as I’m going to wipe the tears for my family, wipe the tears for my country,” Gabriel said.

Advertisement

He moved to Egypt around age 1 and to the United States as a refugee around age 3. Gabriel started playing basketball around fifth or sixth grade.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

He split his high school career between Trinity High School (Manchester, N.H.) and Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Massachusetts.

His sister, Karima, graduated from Boston College, where she had a basketball scholarship.

Gabriel was 6-foot-1 as a freshman and initially didn’t appear destined for Division 1 stardom. After a major growth spurt, he received offers from Kentucky, Maryland, Duke, UConn, and Providence, among others, and chose Kentucky.

Gabriel, ESPN’s No. 14 player in the Class of 2016, was a 5-star recruit. He contributed as a freshman, averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds as a sophomore, and declared for the NBA Draft in 2018.

He went undrafted and has bounced around a lot since

Gabriel wasn’t selected in 2018, but he was able to find a temporary home with the Kings on a two-way contract. Before the 2019-20 season, the Kings converted his contract into a standard deal.

He averaged 2.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in just 7.8 minutes per game in 2020, splitting time between the Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.

Advertisement

Gabriel then spent 21 games with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020-21. He played a single minute with the Brooklyn Nets, six games with the Los Angeles Clippers, and 19 games (five starts) with the Lakers in 2021-22.

He’s also spent time with the Stockton Kings and Wisconsin Herd in the G-League over the years.

He carved out a role with the Lakers

Gabriel averaged 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds with the Lakers in 2021-22.

Last season, he appeared in 68 games and established himself as a steady glue guy on a star-studded roster.

Gabriel thrives as a rim-runner, pick-and-roll player, and defender. His shot is still developing (27.8 percent from 3 last year), but he is capable of making 3s. He’s a bit of a liability at the line, where he’s shot just 62.4 percent throughout his career.

He helped South Sudan qualify for its first Olympics

Gabriel represented his home country in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, helping South Sudan qualify for its firstappearance in the Olympics next year in Paris.

He averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds as his new nation (independent in 2011) made history.

“I’m with all my brothers,” Gabriel said. “We worked really hard to get here. You can tell by the energy in the building, we’re all very excited. We’re honored. We’re very proud to wear South Sudan across our chest.”





Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.