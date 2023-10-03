An MFA exhibition is a reminder that bigger isn’t always better

The marvelousness is twofold: both what’s on display and that demonstration of value. Among artists with work in the show are Rembrandt, Hokusai, Corot, Picasso, Noguchi, and Dürer. Some treasures are tinier than others. One of the two Rembrandt etchings in the show is 3¼ inches by 4¼ inches.

There’s a quite marvelous show at the Museum of Fine Arts called “Tiny Treasures: The Magic of Miniatures.” With 110 items, it’s not itself little. Instead, it’s a demonstration of the artistic value of littleness. That is a message worth attending to.

It’s not just small works by big names. There’s a diamond-encrusted brooch in the shape of a bicycle made by an English firm , Streeter & Co., from the 1890s, that may be the single most cherishable item in a show with lots of competition for that title. The brooch measures just over 1½ inches by 2½ inches.

Large or small, famous or unfamiliar, “Treasures” boasts a formidable roster, but it’s the demonstration the show offers that may matter more, testifying to an oft-overlooked cultural truth: Bigger isn’t necessarily better.

That’s the case not just in the visual arts. The miniature has long been a much-loved genre in painting (think of Nicholas Hilliard or Persian miniatures); and in photography contact prints are unsurpassed for detailing and lack of grain. The value of smallness is also true in movies and music and literature, even if often ignored.

Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater. Sylvie Bigar/for The Washington Post

The principle can even extend to architecture. The Modernist credo “less is more” can apply to space as well as lack of ornament. No American building is more admired than Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater. Anyone who’s made the pilgrimage to western Pennsylvania knows that Fallingwater isn’t just small — certainly it is compared to a skyscraper or palace or cathedral — it’s also cramped.

Reduction in size need not mean reduction in mastery or ambition. Try to keep that in mind in a world of director’s cuts and extended mixes, boxed sets and multi-season series, king-size this and super-size that. Just as new doesn’t always mean improved, neither does bigger always mean better. Smaller can mean more accessibility, concision, precision, and fineness.

We really are mixed up in this culture when it comes to how we appreciate scale. A work that’s small will be referred to approvingly as “jewel like.” Yet with actual jewels the bigger they are the more monetary value they have. Jewels that are jewel like are worth less than jewels that aren’t jewel like.

"The Blue Umbrella." Pixar

Nowhere is a bigger-is-better bias more evident than in Hollywood. “Feature length” is code for “movies that matter.” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences defines a “short” as a film with a running time of 40 minutes or less. It might just as well stand for “coming up short.” Yes, there are three Oscar categories honoring short films — one each for live action, documentary, and animation — but try naming even one of the winners.

Thanks to Pixar, animated shorts have the highest profile. “La Luna” (2011), “The Blue Umbrella” (2013), “Piper” (2016), “Lava” (2014) — the list goes on — are marvels of economic storytelling and visual inspiration. One of the shorts, “Luxo Jr.” (1986) has a place in movie history: Its extension-lamp title character became the Pixar logo.

“La Jetée." Courtesy of New Yorker Films

Moviegoing conditions viewers to assume the superiority of features over shorts. Go to a multiplex and everything that’s showing is feature length (unless there’s a Pixar or Disney feature preceded by a short). The only viewing that’s sure to be short are the trailers, and even those keep getting longer.

That doesn’t mean features always matter more than shorts. Chris Marker’s dystopian classic, “La Jetée,” (1962) clocks in at 28 minutes. Yet few films of the past six decades rival it for influence in attitude, tone, or sensibility.

Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Ralph Fiennes in "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar." Netflix © 2023/Courtesy of Netflix

The status of movie shorts may be changing, at least slightly. Wes Anderson’s latest film is actually “films,” four of them, all Roald Dahl adaptations The longest, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” has a running time of 39 minutes. The others are 17 minutes each. They started streaming on Netflix Sept. 27. Pedro Almodóvar’s western (yes, an Almodóvar western) has a running time of 31 minutes. Starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, it opens Oct. 6. The Coolidge will be showing it on a double bill with Almodóvar’s 2020 short “The Human Voice.”

Ethan Hawke, left, and Pedro Pascal, right, with director Pedro Almodóvar on the set of "Strange Way of Life." Sony Pictures Classics via AP

Anderson and Almodóvar know what they’re doing. They recognize the larger viewing truth of this YouTube age. It’s not just that so much of movie watching takes place on small screens. It’s that movies, as actually watched, are as likely to consist of snippets and bits and scenes: as highlight reels that put a premium on, yes, tiny treasures. Viral length matters more than feature length. Our relationship to duration has changed, and we live in a meme world.

The Spotify logo. Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

Musically, our relationship to duration is more complicated and has been for a long time. That’s true across the listening spectrum. Think of how many operas, even some of the greatest, are most associated with an aria or leitmotif. Think of how much 45s, with their listening time of three minutes or less, shaped the punch and drive of R&B and early rock ’n’ roll.

Smaller need not mean simpler. If instead of singles Phil Spector had had albums foremost in his recording mind, it’s hard to believe there’d be a Wall of Sound. “River Deep, Mountain High”? Record short, music better. Largeness disperses, smallness concentrates.

The arrival of the LP obscured the sovereignty of riffs and hooks. FM radio’s overtaking AM radio further obscured it. Longer was (supposedly) better: John Coltrane solos, “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida,” Grateful Dead jams, progressive rock (Trane gets a pass, the others don’t). Dance mixes weren’t heard on FM — which was FM’s loss — but that was another example of longer being considered better. The arrival of CDs, in the ‘80s, further encouraged length.

Musical streaming has pretty much ended the album. Spotify and Pandora have made the personal playlist the template for listening. Watching nowadays may or may not be a matter of bits and pieces. Listening is. Artistic prestige simply isn’t a factor. Convenience is what matters.

Literature may outdo movies as regards assuming bigger is better. Or at least prose literature does. Poetry has long been almost entirely lyrical rather than, as it once was, largely dramatic or epic. (Who has time anymore for epics?) No one ever talks about the Great American Short Story, even though there are a lot more candidates for that title than for Great American Novel. The novel is the feature film of literature; and the short story, not surprisingly, is the short.

At least here the imbalance is nowhere near as great. Are the novels of Flannery O’Connor, John Cheever, even Ernest Hemingway better than their short stories. Certainly not with O’Connor and Cheever. With Hemingway, it’s not as clear cut, but are any of the novels as good as “Hills Like White Elephants,” “The Snows of Kilimanjaro,” or “Big Two-Hearted River”?

Even then, notice that first word in the last title. Hmm.

Ellsworth Kelly, "Tangerine," 1964-65. © Ellsworth Kelly Foundation and Maeght Éditeur/Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

With all that said, it must be admitted that sometimes, yes, bigger actually is better. A reminder of this can be found just a few galleries away from “Tiny Treasures.” “Ellsworth Kelly: The Plant Lithographs” runs at the MFA through Dec. 18. It’s the reverse of “Tiny Treasures”: a small show, comprising just 10 works, but those works are larger than life rather than smaller.

Kelly’s subjects are a tangerine, a lemon, camellias and the like. At roughly 2 feet by 3 feet, his renderings well exceed the items they’re modeled on. Yet that greater scale enhances the effect. The lithographs are astonishingly elegant and severely beautiful. Rather than detracting from Kelly’s simplicity of line, greater size means that its impact is, if you will, enlarged.





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.