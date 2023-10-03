City of Boston to provide grants to fill vacant spaces

The Wu administration has started round 2 of the SPACE grant program, to provide grants to small businesses willing to move into vacant storefronts in downtown Boston or in outlying neighborhoods and help with the city’s post-pandemic recovery. Mayor Michelle Wu’s Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion started this week to accept applications for the second round, in which 20 entrepreneurs will be picked to get up to $200,000 over a three-year period. Applications are due by the end of the business day on Nov. 10. Last year, Wu set aside $9 million of the city’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to launch SPACE (which stands for Supporting Pandemic Affected Community Enterprises). In July, after receiving applications from more than 350 businesses, city officials announced 24 winners in the first round who together will receive $2.8 million over three years as well as technical assistance from City Hall. City officials said they will focus on businesses looking to locate downtown in this round, but any neighborhood will be eligible to receive funds. — JON CHESTO

BANKING

Leerink buyout from SVB is done

Investment bank Leerink Partners has completed its buyout from SVB Financial Group, a deal supported by Boston hedge fund firm Baupost Group and Leerink management. The deal, prompted by SVB’s bankruptcy, allows Leerink to emerge as an independent business, focused on health care and life sciences industries, just as it was before SVB acquired it in 2019. Cofounder and chief executive Jeff Leerink spearheaded the $55 million management buyout, which received a bankruptcy judge’s approval on July 5. At the time of the judge’s approval, about 350 people worked for the investment bank, and most of them are staying with the business under its new ownership. The business was originally founded in Boston in 1995, under the Leerink Swann name. Aside from its Boston office at 53 State St., Leerink has offices in New York, San Francisco, Charlotte, and Nashville. — JON CHESTO

BIOTECH

California company bought by Ginkgo files for bankruptcy

A California biotech acquired last year by Ginkgo Bioworks of Boston filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday, in a move that Ginkgo said would not affect its ongoing business. Ginkgo, which engineers cells for agricultural, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic companies, operated the California business, called Zymergen, as a separate subsidiary. Under the arrangement, Ginkgo licensed its intellectual property, including databases, automation, and software capabilities, to improve its cell-programming technology. It said Tuesday’s bankruptcy filing would not affect the licensing deal. The filing said Ginkgo had agreed to put $5 million in cash into Zymergen and assume up to $77 million in potential future liabilities to acquire the rights to Zymergen’s technology outright. Ginkgo ended the second quarter with $1.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents and “remains well capitalized to execute on its long-term strategy,” the filing said. — ROBERT WEISMAN

GOVERNMENT

No. 2 at Boston Fed to retire

Kenneth C. Montgomery, the No. 2 executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will retire in the spring after 40 years with the Federal Reserve System. Montgomery, the Boston Fed’s first vice president and chief operating officer, most recently led the development and launch in July of the FedNow Service, a real-time national payments system. He also served as interim president of the bank from October 2021 through June 2022 following the retirement of Eric Rosengren. “Ken set a standard with his dedication to excellence and innovation in the Federal Reserve System; his service within the civic community; and his leadership in finance, payments, technology, and operations,” said Boston Fed president Susan M. Collins. Mandatory retirement age for Fed presidents and first vice presidents who are appointed before the age of 55 is 65. Montgomery will turn 65 in the spring. Montgomery started at the Fed in New York in 1983. He’s been in his current job since 2011, after working as executive vice president and Federal Reserve System chief technology officer based at the Richmond Fed. The Boston Fed’s board has formed a committee to search for Montgomery’s replacement and hired executive search firm Bridge Partners to assist. — LARRY EDELMAN

FAST FOOD

Judge throws out suit accusing McDonald’s, Wendy’s of false advertising

A federal judge in New York has dismissed a lawsuit that accused McDonald’s and Wendy’s of misleading consumers with ads that show bigger, juicier burgers than their restaurants actually serve. In an opinion released over the weekend, US District Judge Hector Gonzalez said the images on the companies’ websites — which the plaintiff was challenging — note the weight of the meat and the calories each burger contains. Gonzalez also said the plaintiff, Justin Chimienti, failed to prove that a reasonable customer would be misled by the ads. Gonzalez said the ads are considered “puffery,” akin to other companies’ use of models to make their products more visually appealing. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

State Street Global Advisors bucking trend on interest rates

State Street Global Advisors is betting against the higher-for-longer mantra sweeping across global bond markets. The Wall Street giant is wagering that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by at least a full percentage point next year — double what markets are pricing in — as policy makers respond to further slowing in growth and inflation. “The Fed fund rate needs to drop pretty dramatically next year,” Lori Heinel, Boston-based chief investment officer at the firm, said in an interview. “We think at least four rate cuts — so 100 basis points and maybe as much as 200.” The $3.6 trillion asset manager has bought more longer-dated Treasuries in anticipation, she said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Meta to offer ad-free versions in Europe

Meta plans to give Facebook and Instagram users in Europe the option of paying for ad-free versions of the social media platforms as a way to comply with the continent’s strict data privacy rules, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The company wants to charge users about 10 euros ($10.50) a month to use Instagram or Facebook without ads on desktop browsers, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the proposal. Adding more accounts would cost 6 euros each. Prices for mobile would be higher, at roughly 13 euros a month, because Meta needs to account for commissions charged by the Apple and Google app stores on in-app payments, the newspaper said. Meta reportedly is hoping to roll out paid subscriptions in the coming months as a way to comply with European Union data privacy rules that threaten its lucrative business model of showing personalized ads to users. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Macy’s to expand small-format stores

Macy’s is accelerating the expansion of its small-format stores as it looks to cater to shoppers seeking more convenient locations. The department store said Tuesday that it aims to add up to 30 new small format locations through the fall of 2025, bringing the total number of such stores to roughly 42. The next round of expansion starts in fall 2024. The strategy builds on Macy’s plans, announced in August, to add four small stores in the West and Northeast, including South Bay, in the coming weeks. — ASSOCIATED PRESS