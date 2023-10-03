J&J gets $223m N.J. talc verdict tossed by appeals court

Johnson & Johnson persuaded an appeals court to throw out a more than $223 million jury award to a group of ex-Baby Powder users who blamed their cancers on asbestos in the talc-based version of the product.

The Superior Court of New Jersey’s appellate division concluded Tuesday that a lower-court judge erred by allowing jurors to hear improper scientific testimony linking the J&J product to the four plaintiffs’ cancers, according to court filings.

The ruling comes as J&J is gearing up to face a spate of jury trials early next year over allegations its executives knew since the early 1970s their talc contained trace amounts of asbestos, but failed to alert consumers or regulators. J&J contends there’s no asbestos in its talc and the company has properly marketed it for more than 100 years.