Recipe: Fry cornmeal-coated green tomatoes until golden and serve with tartar sauce

Serves 4

Fried green tomatoes, a simple, seasonal pleasure, are a godsend to gardeners with too many late-season green orbs on the vine. They're golden and crisp and need a dipping sauce for ultimate pleasure. Make a classic mayonnaise-based tartar sauce full of capers, dill pickle, celery, and dill. Choose green tomatoes that are firm enough to peel easily with a vegetable peeler or paring knife. Peeling them ensures that the breading will stick to the edges. Once the tomatoes have been prepped, take them through the traditional three-step process of breading: First dip them into seasoned flour, then into beaten eggs, then yellow cornmeal. Fry them in batches, carefully watching the temperature of the oil so they are neither pale, nor greasy, nor too dark. Keep them warm in a low oven, and when they're all ready, top them with heaping spoonfuls of tartar sauce.

SAUCE

¼ cup mayonnaise Dash of liquid hot sauce Grated rind and juice of 1/2 lemon 1 small dill pickle, finely chopped 2 teaspoons capers, drained and chopped 1 scallion (green part only), finely chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill 1 small stalk celery, finely chopped Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise, hot sauce, and lemon rind and juice. Stir well until smooth.

2. Stir in the pickle, capers, scallion, dill, celery, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

TOMATOES

½ cup flour 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning or 2 teaspoons sweet paprika and 1 teaspoon black pepper Salt, to taste 2 eggs ½ cup milk Dash of liquid hot sauce 2 cups yellow cornmeal 3 large green tomatoes, peeled, cored, and cut into 1/2-inch slices 1 cup vegetable oil

1. Set the oven at 200 degrees. Have on hand 2 rimmed baking sheets. Set a wire rack inside 1 of the sheets.

2. On a wide shallow plate, stir together the flour, Cajun seasoning or paprika mixture, and a generous pinch of salt. In a wide shallow bowl, beat the eggs lightly with the milk and hot sauce. On another wide shallow plate, spread the cornmeal.

3. Dredge 1 tomato slice in the flour, coating it evenly and thoroughly on both sides. Shake off excess flour. Dip the floured tomato into the egg, making sure to coat it evenly. Then coat the tomato in the cornmeal, pressing the cornmeal to make sure it adheres. Set the breaded tomato slice on the empty baking sheet. Flour, egg, and crumb the remaining tomatoes in the same way, setting them on the sheet.