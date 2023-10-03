Three cheers for good kitchen shears

When it comes to kitchen tools, you may not realize how helpful kitchen shears can be unless you own a good pair. You can cut through poultry, snip herbs or leafy greens, or pizza with ease. Messermeister, a producer of cutlery and cooking gadgets, recently introduced 9-inch Push Button Take-Apart Shears. The utensil has a black titanium coating to resist stains, but most importantly, it’s comfortable to hold and cuts smoothly. Its micro-serrated edge grips food while you cut. One of its most impressive features is that you can take the blades apart with the press of a button, making cleaning a breeze. An unexpected bonus is that the shears have an integrated nutcracker and bottle opener ($49.95). Available at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, 40 Charles St., Boston, 617-227-4646; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; Pamplemousse, 185 Essex St., Salem, 978-745-2900; or at messermeister.com

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND