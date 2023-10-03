Chris Christie wants Trump ‘off the island.’ But GOP voters in N.H. say Christie should drop out of the race.

Christie’s line may have played well in the moment, but a new Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA TODAY poll shows that, among voters likely to participate in New Hampshire’s Republican presidential primary, Christie is the top choice for candidate who should bow out of the race.

Chris Christie was the only one on stage during the second GOP presidential debate who said who he’d “vote off the island” of the Republican presidential contest. His pick: former president Donald Trump.

Pollsters called 500 likely GOP presidential primary voters in New Hampshire between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2. Among the 202 respondents who had watched the debate, 41 percent said Christie was the candidate on stage who should drop out sooner than later.

Christie ranked significantly higher on that metric than did former vice president Mike Pence (17 percent), North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (16 percent), and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (11 percent). The margin of error for the subset of respondents who watched the debate was plus or minus 6.9 percentage points.

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said the poll shows some support for Christie in New Hampshire.

“I think what these GOP primary voters are saying is, we can have what Christie offers in the primary without some of the negativity,” he said.

The vulnerability shown by both Christie and Pence in the poll is driven in part by Trump voters, Paleologos said. That’s not the case for Ramaswamy, as his supporters tend to be more closely aligned with Trump, he added.

Respondents who watched the debate were also asked for their views on aid to Ukraine, which came up repeatedly during the forum. The results were split: While 48 percent said the US should phase out its aid to Ukraine, about 48 percent said the aid should either continue or increase, according to the poll.

Christie and Pence have made the case on the campaign trail that helping Ukraine fend off Russia’s aggression is a vital American interest, while Trump and others have argued the opposite.

A majority of the debate-watching respondents, 55 percent, said Trump should participate in the next GOP debate on Nov. 8. But that number was significantly lower, 40 percent, for Trump voters, according to the poll.

“The fact that he did not debate was a poll-driven decision because his voters are telling us that their mind’s are made up, they don’t care if he debates,” Paleologos said. “They don’t even want him to debate.”

Other polls have consistently shown Trump as the Republican frontrunner both nationwide and in New Hampshire, where the first-in-the-nation primary is less than four months away.

The poll was conducted by live operators who called landline and mobile phones. The full poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

