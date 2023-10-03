Record breaking temperatures recorded Tuesday in northern New England

Concord, N.H., reached 85 degrees, breaking the 84 degree record set in 1953 and 1967, said Sarah Thunberg, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

On a day that felt more like summer than fall, several cities in Maine and New Hampshire broke record temperatures on Tuesday, but none were set in Massachusetts, forecasters said.

In Portland, Maine, the temperature reached 81, which broke the 80 degree record set in 2000, Thunberg said.

Augusta saw temperatures of 85 degrees, breaking a 73 degree record set in 1983, she said.

Rachel Ristuccia, 7, of Westborough spun around to make her skirt billow as she modeled for a photo shoot in the Public Garden on an unseasonably warm day in Boston. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Record breaking temperatures can’t be officially confirmed until 4 a.m. Wednesday, Thunberg said. Although it is unlikely records will change as temperatures continue to drop into Tuesday evening, she said.

In Massachusetts, no record temperatures were broken, said meteorologist Frank Nocera from the National Weather Service in Norton.

Boston came close to breaking the 85 degree record set in 1992, reaching a high of 83, degrees, Kyle Pederson, another meteorologist from Norton, said.

Worcester reached 79 degrees, also coming close to the 84 degree record set in 1898, Pederson said.

Temperatures fell “a little bit short, but are definitely notable,” Nocera said.

More warm weather is on the horizon for early October.

On Wednesday, Boston could reach of a high of 78 degrees and Worcester is predicted to reach a high of 81.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.