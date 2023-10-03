Democrat elected to fill vacant Cranston City Council seat

Wall received 51 percent of the vote, topping Republican Anthony Melillo with 38 percent, independent candidate Robert B. Lancia with 6 percent, and independent candidate Marc Bochner with 5 percent, according to unofficial results from the state Board of Elections.

PROVIDENCE — Cranston voters on Tuesday elected Democrat Daniel Wall to fill the City Council seat vacated by Matthew R. Reilly, who resigned after police said they discovered him passed out in an SUV with a crack pipe in his hand and crack cocaine in the console.

Democrat Daniel Wall, right, poses with US Senator Jack Reed. Wall won Tuesday's special election for the Cranston City Council Ward 6 seat.

A total of 1,655 votes were cast in the special election, representing a voter turnout of 18.5 percent.

The special election will fill the Ward 6 City Council seat that had been held by Reilly, a Republican attorney who was charged with with unlawful possession of crack cocaine/fentanyl, a misdemeanor. Reilly, who had served as Cranston Republican Committee chairman, also has since been charged with charged with sexual assault and molestation of a 12-year-old girl. He has pleaded not guilty.

“It was a team victory,” Wall said Tuesday night. “The truth is Ward 6 in Cranston won tonight, not just me. We have been underrepresented for a long time, and I’m proud to be the given chance to serve. I look forward to being that person. I will listen to the concerns of the people.”

Wall’s victory will leave the City Council with six Democrats and three Republicans.

Wall has been a teacher in Providence for 26 years, and he served on the Cranston School Committee for four terms, including two terms as chairman. Last year, he lost a race to Reilly for the same City Council seat by 7 percentage points. He has received support from top Democrats such as US Senator Jack Reed.

Ward 6 has been controlled by Republicans since the 2010 election, and Melillo is a Cranston school committee member who had the support of Cranston Mayor Kenneth Hopkins, who lives in the ward.

Lancia is a former Republican state representative, and Bochner is a physical therapist who runs a kickboxing gym.

Meanwhile, in a special election in Foster, Democrat Cheryl A. Hawes received 54 percent of the vote for a vacant Town Council seat, easily beating Republican Ronald F. Cervasio, a former Planning Board member who received 25 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Board of Elections. They were vying to fill the seat Steve Bellucci left in April for health reasons.

A total of 437 votes were cast, representing a voter turnout of 11.25 percent.

In Coventry, voters overwhelmingly approved a $25 million bond proposal to fund school construction projects. More than 72 percent of voters approved the measure, while 28 percent voted against it, according to unofficial results from the Board of Elections.

A total of 1,921 votes were cast, representing a voter turnout of 7 percent.

The school projects are to include a fire suppression system at the high school, a partial roof replacement at the middle school, and a new well at Western Coventry Elementary School.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.